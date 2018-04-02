Voice of Westmoreland closing in on 1st anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Voice of Westmoreland will hold a one-year anniversary party at its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Westmoreland County Community College.

Jeannette's Susan Pardus sat in her kitchen with a group of other activists one night last year and talked about the future.

“That's where we came up with the idea, and it just went from there,” she said.

The kitchen was the birthplace of Voice of Westmoreland, a group that has held numerous rallies outside the county courthouse in Greensburg and sent members to Harrisburg to advocate for their ideals.

There were four people at that first meeting. The group now has numbers in the hundreds.

“There were four of us, and we were excited that two other people had shown up,” said co-founder Angela Aldous of Greensburg. “We just slowly started building.”

The organization is ostensibly nonpartisan, though so far it has devoted most of its efforts to promoting liberal ideals like gun control and immigrants' rights while opposing President Trump and Republican policies.

Pardus, 61, is a newcomer to activism. She said she was inspired to get involved in politics after the election.

“We had the election, and it deeply distressed me, so I decided I needed to do something,” she said.

She started by organizing “Tuesdays with Murphy” protests at the offices of former 18th District Rep. Tim Murphy.

Clare Dooley, 51, of Unity was another early member. She met Pardus, Aldous and other activists at rallies and other political events around Westmoreland County.

“We just met and said let's pool our efforts,” she said. “It's been incredible. We started just a group of people who wanted to change things, but without really knowing how. And we've come a long way.”

The organization has held vigils and rallies to protest white supremacy, the Republican tax plan and other hot topics. Its members canvassed for Conor Lamb in this year's special election.

It hosted a “March for Our Lives” event with local students calling for gun control March 23, attracting about 200 participants.

“We want to continue to grow,” Dooley said. “We want to elect leaders who reflect our values and care about the same issues we do.”

Some members have directly entered the political fray. Dooley is running for state representative.

Voice of Westmoreland turns 1 this month, and Pardus said she hopes to see it broaden its reach in its second year with community initiatives that could appeal to people regardless of political affiliation.

“It does bring people together,” she said. “Originally, our goal was to work with people that weren't like-minded, to reach out and try to understand one another.

“And we still have that goal.”

The group is in the early stages of planning a community garden in Greensburg, a project Pardus hopes will attract bipartisan support.

That's not to say the organization's political views will take a backseat, Pardus says.

“It's unfortunate that we can't connect with everybody,” she said.

Aldous said she believes many of Voice of Westmoreland stances, like health care reform, appeal to a wider variety of Americans than is immediately apparent by looking at party lines.

“I think that the working class has a lot in common,” she said.

She said she hopes the organization is able to effect lasting change.

“I hope this doesn't fade,” she said. “I hope that people are paying attention to politics, and paying attention to government.”

Pardus said being part of Voice of Westmoreland has given her the chance to meet with a wide range of like-minded activists.

“I'm really impressed with their energy, and they're just wonderful people,” she said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.