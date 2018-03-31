Jeannette High senior raises $1,000 for police K-9
Updated 40 minutes ago
Cole Bertok
Noteworthy: Bertok raised $1,000 for Jeannette Police Department's K-9 Arees through his senior project and was recognized for his efforts during a recent city council meeting.
Age: 18
Residence: Jeannette
Family: Parents, Shelly and Jason Bertok, and brother, Caleb
Education: Senior at Jeannette High School.
Occupation: Associate at Home Depot
Background: Police K-9 handlers typically have to seek donations for various expenses for their dogs, which can include veterinarian care, protective vests and vehicles. Bertok initially wanted to help Arees get a protective vest. After learning the animal already has one, he switched gears. “I still wanted to donate the money somehow to benefit the dog,” Bertok said. His donation will fund future training expenses for Arees, a German shepherd who has been with the department for the last few years. Arees is trained in patrol and narcotics detection. Bertok raised $800 through a T-shirt fundraiser sale. The T-shirts have a pawprint on the front with Arees' name and a K-9 officer's prayer on the back. “The first sale was so successful, so we might as well keep it going,” Bertok said. He raised another $200 through a sweatpants fundraiser sale. Bertok plans to study criminal justice at Westmoreland County Community College. He hopes to become a state trooper.
Quote: “I always wanted to be a police officer when I was young.”
— Renatta Signorini