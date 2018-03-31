Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Easter celebrations in Westmoreland County

Shane Dunlap | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 3:54 p.m.

Families all over Westmoreland County were observing the Easter season in various ways Saturday.

At Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg, parishioners prepared for Easter Sunday services by decorating the altar with lilies, daisies and other Easter flowers.

At Saint Vincent Basilica Parish in Latrobe blessed Easter baskets filled with items in the Eastern European tradition.

Also on Saturday kids scrambled on the slopes of St. Clair Park to take in a haul of about 20,000 Easter eggs, some filled with treats, at the annual Greensburg Easter egg hunt hosted by the City of Greensburg and Keystone Church.

Shane Dunlap is a Tribune-Review staff photographer. Reach him at rdunlap@tribweb.com.

Church members Betty Rua (left), Mary Monack and her daughter, Megan Monack (right), remove the protective wrappings from daisies while church members decorate the the altar with lilies and other Easter flowers at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg on Saturday, March 31, 2018 in preparation for Easter Sunday services.
Kids and their parents keep their eyes peeled while on the lookout for eggs at the annual Greensburg Easter egg hunt Saturday at St. Clair Park in Greensburg. The event is a partnership between Keystone Church and the City of Greensburg. Children age 1 to 12 chased down 20,000 eggs. March 31, 2018
A gaggle of children wait patiently before the signal is issued Saturday the annual Greensburg Easter egg hunt at St. Clair Park in Greensburg. The event is a partnership between Keystone Church and the City of Greensburg. and egg hunters ages 1 from 12 chased down 20,000 eggs on Saturday. Children age 1 to 12 chased down 20,000 eggs. March 31, 2018
Kids and their parents keep their eyes peeled while on the lookout for eggs in the annual Greensburg Easter egg hunt Saturday at St. Clair Park in Greensburg. The event is a partnership between Keystone Church and the City of Greensburg. Children age 1 to 12 chased down 20,000 eggs. March 31, 2018
Aliyah McDade, 8, of Plum, (left) charges the lawn filled with eggs Saturday, at the annual Greensburg Easter egg hunt at St. Clair Park in Greensburg. The event is a partnership between Keystone Church and the City of Greensburg. Kids ages 1 to 12 chased down 20,000 eggs. March 31, 2018
Kids and their parents keep their eyes peeled Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the annual Greensburg Easter egg hunt at St. Clair Park in Greensburg. The event is a partnership between Keystone Church and the City of Greensburg. Kids ages 1 to 12 chased down 20,000 eggs. March 31, 2018
Aiyana Hafer, 3, gets help from her mother, Meghan Hafer, while opening the contents of her collected eggs Saturday after finishing the annual Greensburg Easter egg hunt at St. Clair Park in Greensburg. The event is a partnership between Keystone Church and the City of Greensburg. Kids ages 1 through 12 chased down 20,000 eggs. March 31, 2018
Kids line up behind the roped off sections of St. Clair Park on Saturday eagerly awaiting the beginning of the annual Greensburg Easter egg hunt. The event is a partnership between Keystone Church and the City of Greensburg. Children age 1 to 12 chased down 20,000 eggs. March 31, 2018
A boy takes a moment to crack open some eggs Saturday, March 31, 2018 after hunting in the annual Greensburg Easter egg hunt at St. Clair Park in Greensburg. The event is a partnership between Keystone Church and the City of Greensburg. Children age 1 to 12 chased down 20,000 eggs. March 31, 2018
Joel Moore, 7, of Greensburg, carries an egg in his hand while walking with his father Jared Moore on Saturday at the annual Greensburg Easter egg hunt Saturday at St. Clair Park in Greensburg. The event is a partnership between Keystone Church and the City of Greensburg. Children age 1 to 12 chased down 20,000 eggs. March 31, 2018
Kids run into the lawn filled with colorful eggs at the annual Greensburg Easter egg hunt Saturday at St. Clair Park in Greensburg. The event is a partnership between Keystone Church and the City of Greensburg. Children age 1 to 12 chased down 20,000 eggs. March 31, 2018
Brooklyn Love, 5, hands an Easter egg to her mother, Rachael Love, while sorting her haul of eggs along with her grandmother, Nancy Wilson, and sister, Kaylee, 2, (right) on Saturday at the annual Greensburg Easter egg hunt at St. Clair Park in Greensburg. The event is a partnership between Keystone Church and the City of Greensburg. Children age 1 to 12 chased down 20,000 eggs. March 31, 2018
Kids run into the lawn filled with colorful eggs Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the annual Greensburg Easter egg hunt Saturday at St. Clair Park in Greensburg. The event is a partnership between Keystone Church and the City of Greensburg. Children age 1 to 12 chased down 20,000 eggs. March 31, 2018
A traditional Easter basket is seen after it was blessed Saturday at Saint Vincent Basilica Parish in Latrobe. In the Eastern European tradition, the baskets typically contain flowers, meats, eggs, butter and sometimes a bread known as paska. , March 31, 2018
Father Thomas Curry of Saint Vincent Basilica Parish walks in front of a collection of traditional Easter baskets while performing a blessing with incense Saturday during the annual Catholic tradition for Easter at the parish in Latrobe. March 31, 2018
