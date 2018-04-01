No joke, snow in forecast for Westmoreland County and Pittsburgh area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No joke, it's going to snow tonight.

Much of Westmoreland County could see up to an inch of snow when people awake Monday morning, and the high elevations in the mountains might have more than 4 inches of the white stuff on the ground, according to John Darnley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

A winter storm advisory from midnight to 10 a.m. was issued for Westmoreland County.

Pittsburgh residents could see some snowfall but no accumulations as colder temperatures sweep through the area over night.

Baseball fans need not worry about the snow for Monday afternoon's Pirates' home opener.

“Any snow will taper off Monday morning. But, it will be chilly,” Darnley said.

Monday's high temperature is expected to be 47 degrees with drizzle in the morning, he said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.