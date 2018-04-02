Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Navy veteran was self-taught carpenter, 'tough old guy'

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, April 2, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Rinaldo J. “R.J.” Ross of Salem Township died March 29 at home at age 94.
Rinaldo Ross was a tough guy.

He was a Navy veteran, machinist for the railroad, truck driver and self-taught carpenter.

But Mr. Ross was remembered Sunday as a man who loved his family and always had an interesting story to tell.

“He and my mom were the best parents anybody could have,” said daughter Roxane Savena. “They were old-style parents.”

He was born in Italy, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Elizabeth (Bardi) Ross. He immigrated to the United States in time to join the Navy to fight in World War II, where he served as a deckhand fueling planes and later loading bombers aboard the aircraft carrier USS Langley from 1943 to 1946.

Following his Navy career, Mr. Ross went to work as a machinist for the PRR-Conrail Railroad in Pitcairn and later worked as a truck driver.

“In the early 1960s, he took his wife to pick up stone at a quarry. They lowered him in on a cable and he loaded up 3,000 bricks by hand. Then he got back and unloaded the bricks by hand,” said son-in-law Nick Savena. “He was a tough old guy.”

When he wasn't working, Mr. Ross attended auctions, where he bought old machinery to repair. He also was an experienced carpenter, a skill he developed without any formal training, according to his daughter.

“He re-did the inside of his house in wood and built his own stone fireplace,” said his daughter, Roxane. “Every piece of wood he got he got from trees that he cut down.”

Mr. Ross was a longtime member of St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Slickville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace E. (McDonald) Ross; sons, Ronald Ross and Edward A. Ross; daughter, Gloria Jean Ross; granddaughter, Jennifer Savena; brother, Anthony Ross; and sisters, Theresa Porrey and Emily Wagner.

He is survived by his daughter, Roxane Savena and her husband, Nicholas, of Murrysville; sons, Joseph Ross and wife, Terri, of Greensburg; and Anthony Ross, of Blairsville; daughter-in-law, Ronna Ross, of Greensburg; sisters, Gloria Rock, of Largo, Fla., and Jeanne Rosemary, of Lorain, Ohio; sister-in-law, Shirley Milcic (Don) and her family; brother-in-law, Dick Wagner; 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Vaia Funeral Home Inc., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont. Blessing and committal services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. John J. Harrold, of St. Sylvester Catholic Church, officiating. Full military honors by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard, Greensburg, will follow services. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

