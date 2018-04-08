Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
1840s-era log house on borrowed time in North Huntingdon

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
Property owner John A. Marino last summer with his two-story log house in North Huntingdon believed to have been built in the 1840s.
Log house under wraps for winter protection.
For the right price, you can own a log house, replete with fireplace, that has stood in North Huntingdon for about 175 years.

Developer John Marino said he is willing to negotiate on the price of the two-story, 1840s-era structure that sits along Robbins Station Road, less than a half-mile off Route 30. The buyer would have to dismantle and move it to another site.

Otherwise, Marino, who owns the 0.8-acre property with business partner John Payne of Northeast Builders, said he anticipates razing the house and keeping some logs and other materials for re-use. He hoped to build two new houses on the site, although those plans are on hold for now.

“I'd have to tear it down because of its age and condition,” said Marino, who owns a tax preparation and accounting business in White Oak.

North Huntingdon officials in March granted Marino a demolition permit. Last May, the township prevented Marino from tearing down the building while attempts were made to try to save it.

Another option would be for someone to buy the property for $75,000 and keep the log house where it stands, so it can be saved as a piece of local history, Marino said. He said he has that much money invested in the property — paying $60,000 for the property in February 2017 and the cost of demolishing an addition to the house, removing Insulbrick siding that hid the logs for decades and wrapping it in a protective cover to preserve it.

“I'm willing to walk awayfrom profit, if we get the community behind it” and raise the money, Marino said.

He suggested the possibility of an online fundraising campaign, such as on GoFundMe.com, might be attempted.

Marino said he believes the best option for preserving the structure is to leave it at the site and have it owned by the Norwin Historical Society instead of “losing a ... piece of history.”

As much as the organization wants to preserve part of the township's history, the historical society could not raise the funds or find a benefactor willing to provide the money to buy it and maintain the log house, said Carl Huszar, the group's president.

“We've done as much as we can. I had hoped a miracle would come by,” Huszar said. “The people tried their best, and it just didn't happen.”

While some people in the community expressed an interest in saving the house, there would be additional costs associated with creating parking and restoring the building as well as maintaining, staffing and insuring it, Huszar said.

“The costs are prohibitive,” he said.

Instead, Huszar said the historical society took a lot of photos to preserve a record of the building.

The house was built on property owned by Adam Saam, an early settler believed to have fought at the Battle of Bushy Run in 1763. Saam acquired the site through a land patent in 1787. It sits along a trail that connected Fort Pitt to Cumberland, Md., Huszar said.

The idea of dismantling and moving it to a township park was considered last year but never got far.

North Huntingdon would face the same costs the historical society would have in order to saved it, said Andrew Blenko, township planning director.

“It is a historic shell of a building,” Mike Turley, North Huntingdon assistant manager, told township commissioners.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

