Olympians from Peters Township teach young speed skaters in Greensburg

Olympians Cole and John-Henry Krueger returned to where it all started Monday to share tips with the next generation of speed skaters.

The brothers, natives of Peters Township, visited Kirk S. Nevin arena in Greensburg to hold a clinic for kids in the Pittsburgh Speedskating Club, the organization that introduced them to the sport when they were children.

“To get great athletes who can get Olympic medals, you have to start with the youth,” John-Henry Krueger said.

He won the silver medal for Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February.

Cole Krueger skates for Hungary, his country of ancestry.

The brothers were on the ice from an early age. Their mother, Heidi Krueger, was a figure skating coach.

Both were talented, competitive skaters, but they had little interest in the typical ice sports, John-Henry said.

“We spent lots of time in the ice rink. We were never interested in playing hockey or participating in figure skating, then my brother and I got invited to participate in the local speed skating team,” he said.

Cole joined the Pittsburgh Speedskating Club when he was 6 or 7 years old, according to coach Bob Halden. John-Henry was too young to skate with the club for a few years, but he still attended practices.

“One of these guys just called us out of the blue, they just saw us skating at a public session, and they said ‘come check out one of the practices,'” Cole said.

Both have come a long way since then. Cole lives and trains in Budapest, John-Henry in Amsterdam.

But on Monday, as they walked into the arena and struck up conversations with their former coaches, it was as if no time at all had passed.

Speed skating is a tight-knit community, said Halden, who runs the Pittsburgh Speedskating Club.

He's seen a lot of skaters come and go, but the Krueger brothers have gone further than any of them.

“We've been following (John-Henry's) career for a long time,” he said.

The club recently moved its practices to Greensburg after it could no longer afford ice time at the Mt. Lebanon Recreation Center. The club has fewer than 20 regular members, but Halden is working to grow its numbers.

“We're trying to rebuild,” he said.

At Monday's clinic, the Krueger brothers worked with children on exercises they could do on and off the ice to improve their skating.

Coach Gibby Bozlcovich has known the Kruegers since they were children. He recounted his reaction when John-Henry won his medal.

“I just sat back with a big grin,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.