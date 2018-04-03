Donated beds for Westmoreland kids get $1,000 grant boost
Donated bed items keep piling on for Westmoreland County children in need.
The Bernie Matthews Opportunity Foundation announced Monday a $1,000 grant for Westmoreland Children First, a nonprofit that assists the county children's bureau.
The grant will be used to help with bedding needs for children who are under the supervision of the bureau.
That donation adds to 125 beds and other bedding items that were donated to the nonprofit by Levin Furniture and two Ohio-based suppliers . Quilts for the beds were handcrafted and donated by two local church groups — Chat & Sew Quilting Group of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Greensburg and the WELCA Quilting Group of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe.
The Bernie Matthews Opportunity Foundation is a nonprofit named after the late St. Vincent College basketball coach which provides scholarships and other financial assistance to students in need.
