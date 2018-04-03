Derry Twp. man who alerted police to pipe bomb in yard: 'I like my body parts'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police have few leads on the identity or motive of whoever placed a pipe bomb Monday evening in a quiet Derry Township neighborhood.

PSP Greensburg received a report of a suspicious device located in the yard at 568 Longview Court Derry Twp. As a precaution a 'bomb squad' was called. Currently the device is contained and no one else needs evacuated. We will provide additional information tomorrow morning. — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) April 3, 2018

A bomb squad robot carried the explosive to a nearby field, where it was safely detonated without injuring anyone, according to state police.

The Longview Trailer Court was evacuated for several hours as officials investigated the bomb, displacing several residents.

Trooper Stephen Limani said he could not disclose the strength of the explosive.

"We're lucky that nobody was hurt, because this device definitely could have killed somebody," he said.

Longview Court resident Charles Miller said his wife, Barbara, discovered the bomb when she let out their pet dog.

He went outside, took a few pictures of the device and contacted state police.

Miller spent 14 years in the military and works in security, so he was pretty sure he knew what he was looking at, he said.

"When you have a piece of pipe with two end caps and a hole drilled through it and a wire wrapped around it, you know not to touch it," he said. "I have to keep a cool head in situations like this. So my first thought was, 'Don't touch it. Leave it alone.' I like my body parts."

The state police bomb squad was in the middle of a training exercise and was unable to respond, so a bomb squad from State College made the trip to Derry Township, Limani said.

The bomb was capable of exploding, Limani said. The pipe was filled with an explosive chemical. A wire was fed into the pipe, and someone could have sent a charge through the wire to trigger an explosion.

Police are hoping anyone with information will come forward.

"From our investigation right now, we don't have a lead," Limani said.

Police are studying bomb fragments and talking with Longview Court residents to learn what they can about the person who placed the bomb.

Investigators are unaware of any reason someone would want to target the Millers or the neighborhood, Limani said.

Charles Miller said he can't think of a reason, either.

"I get along with everybody. I've been here for six years. I have no complaints with my neighbors," he said.

Police believe the bomb was placed Sunday night or early Monday. It was discovered after Sunday's overnight snowfall had melted.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.