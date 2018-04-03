Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Derry Twp. man who alerted police to pipe bomb in yard: 'I like my body parts'

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 9:25 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

State police have few leads on the identity or motive of whoever placed a pipe bomb Monday evening in a quiet Derry Township neighborhood.

A bomb squad robot carried the explosive to a nearby field, where it was safely detonated without injuring anyone, according to state police.

The Longview Trailer Court was evacuated for several hours as officials investigated the bomb, displacing several residents.

Trooper Stephen Limani said he could not disclose the strength of the explosive.

"We're lucky that nobody was hurt, because this device definitely could have killed somebody," he said.

Longview Court resident Charles Miller said his wife, Barbara, discovered the bomb when she let out their pet dog.

He went outside, took a few pictures of the device and contacted state police.

Miller spent 14 years in the military and works in security, so he was pretty sure he knew what he was looking at, he said.

"When you have a piece of pipe with two end caps and a hole drilled through it and a wire wrapped around it, you know not to touch it," he said. "I have to keep a cool head in situations like this. So my first thought was, 'Don't touch it. Leave it alone.' I like my body parts."

The state police bomb squad was in the middle of a training exercise and was unable to respond, so a bomb squad from State College made the trip to Derry Township, Limani said.

The bomb was capable of exploding, Limani said. The pipe was filled with an explosive chemical. A wire was fed into the pipe, and someone could have sent a charge through the wire to trigger an explosion.

Police are hoping anyone with information will come forward.

"From our investigation right now, we don't have a lead," Limani said.

Police are studying bomb fragments and talking with Longview Court residents to learn what they can about the person who placed the bomb.

Investigators are unaware of any reason someone would want to target the Millers or the neighborhood, Limani said.

Charles Miller said he can't think of a reason, either.

"I get along with everybody. I've been here for six years. I have no complaints with my neighbors," he said.

Police believe the bomb was placed Sunday night or early Monday. It was discovered after Sunday's overnight snowfall had melted.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me