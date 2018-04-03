Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Alex Hribal back in Westmoreland County, but appeal hearing canceled

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 10:34 a.m.
Alex Hribal, 20, of Murrysville is brought into the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg. (Trib photo)
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Alex Hribal, 20, of Murrysville is brought into the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg. (Trib photo)

Updated 8 hours ago

A hearing was canceled Tuesday in Westmoreland County for Alex Hribal to appeal his 60-year prison sentence for the 2014 knife rampage at Franklin Regional High School.

Court officials said defense attorney Pat Thomassey was in trial in another county and unavailable for the hearing.

Prison officials on Monday transferred Hribal, 20, of Murrysville, from a state prison near Harrisburg to Westmoreland County Prison in preparation for the hearing. A new date for the appeal hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Hribal pleaded guilty last year to 43 criminal charges including 21 counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault, and one weapons offense for bringing knives on to school property.

He was sentenced in January by Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Felicinani to serve 23- 12 to 60 years in prison.

The defense contends the sentence is too long and wants the judge to reduce it. In court documents, Thomassey suggested a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison is more appropriate.

The prosecution said on April 9, 2014, Hribal, then 15, took two kitchen knives to school and used them to slash and stab 20 students and a security guard before class. Several students were critically injured, but no one died in the attack.

At his sentencing hearing, Hribal claimed he was bullied by other students at the school.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me