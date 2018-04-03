Alex Hribal back in Westmoreland County, but appeal hearing canceled

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A hearing was canceled Tuesday in Westmoreland County for Alex Hribal to appeal his 60-year prison sentence for the 2014 knife rampage at Franklin Regional High School.

Court officials said defense attorney Pat Thomassey was in trial in another county and unavailable for the hearing.

Prison officials on Monday transferred Hribal, 20, of Murrysville, from a state prison near Harrisburg to Westmoreland County Prison in preparation for the hearing. A new date for the appeal hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Hribal pleaded guilty last year to 43 criminal charges including 21 counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault, and one weapons offense for bringing knives on to school property.

He was sentenced in January by Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Felicinani to serve 23- 1⁄ 2 to 60 years in prison.

The defense contends the sentence is too long and wants the judge to reduce it. In court documents, Thomassey suggested a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison is more appropriate.

The prosecution said on April 9, 2014, Hribal, then 15, took two kitchen knives to school and used them to slash and stab 20 students and a security guard before class. Several students were critically injured, but no one died in the attack.

At his sentencing hearing, Hribal claimed he was bullied by other students at the school.