Turtle Creek pollution may impact trout stocking

Aluminum pollution from underground mines that have turned sections of Turtle Creek milky blue — a pollution that kills aquatic life — may impact the state's plans to stock trout along the creek on April 11 for the April 14 opening of trout season, state and local officials said.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's fisheries staff will take water samples next week, then make a final decision on stocking after reviewing the results, said Eric Levis, a fish commission spokesman. The fish and boat commission is scheduled to stock the creek with brown and rainbow trout near the Saunders Station Road bridge in Penn Township.

“The aluminum is much more toxic to wildlife than the iron oxide. They (trout) would be dead quickly,” said James Pillsbury, Westmoreland Conservation District hydrologist.

The pollution can be seen along Turtle Creek as a crystal clear substance that turns milky blue as it mixes with other materials and shades the creek all the way from Export to Trafford, said Robert Cronauer, who is the watershed program manager for the conservation district. Most of the mine drainage starts in the Export area, he noted.

Because of the high amount of rain drenching the region, there have been “a great deal more” of those mine drainage discharges into creeks, Pillsbury said.

With more groundwater flooding the mine walls that contain iron pyrite, the acidic water that is created dissolves more metals from the rock, exposing rocks with aluminum and magnesium, said Cronauer, associate board member of the Turtle Creek Watershed Association. Aluminum is most dangerous to fish when it is completely dissolved and the water looks clear, he said.

“It's (pollution) always more obvious in the spring,” after snowfall and rain, Cronauer said. It usually can be a few days to a few weeks for the pollution to appear on the water surface, Cronauer said.

Typically streams affected by abandoned mine drainage, such as Loyalhanna and Sewickley creeks, are orange in color, due to the high iron content.

“But you may not always see the orange or blue tell-tale signs. The color depends on the extent to which the metals dissolve or precipitate, which depends on the pH, and that fluctuates,” Cronauer said.

