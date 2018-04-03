Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

State police investigate 92 crashes, arrest 90 DUI drivers over Easter weekend in Pittsburgh area

Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 11:24 a.m.

State police in three Pittsburgh-area troops investigated 92 vehicle crashes during the Easter holiday weekend, according to data released Tuesday.

Three people were killed in two of those crashes, both of which were alcohol-related, reported troopers in a 13-county region, including Allegheny and Westmoreland, covered by Troops A, B and D.

Thirty people were injured in those 92 crashes, 13 of which were reported to be alcohol-related.

Between Friday and Sunday, troopers in those areas arrested 90 drivers for suspicion of driving under the influence and cited nearly 1,600 motorists for speeding, according to the data.

Statewide, six people were killed in five crashes — three were alcohol-related — that occurred in troopers' jurisdiction during the weekend, according to the data. State police said 143 people were injured in a total of 476 crashes.

Troopers arrested 359 people for driving under the influence, compared to 351 people during the same timeframe last year, and issued 7,572 speeding violations.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

