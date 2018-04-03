Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland labor council to hold breakfast with candidates

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 11:54 a.m.

Several state and congressional candidates seeking the Democratic Party's nomination in the May 15 primary are expected to attend the Greater Westmoreland County Labor Council's annual Breakfast with the Candidates at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Lakeview Restaurant, Route 30, east of Greensburg.

Former Cong. Ron Klink is scheduled to represent Gov. Tom Wolf at the event. Lt. Gov. Mike Stack is scheduled to attend, as well as congressional candidates Bibiana Boerio of Unity, Tom Prigg of Pittsburgh, Adam Sedlock of Chalk Hill and Robert Solomon of Oakdale, all running in the newly configured 14th District. Brett Ottaway of Hollidaysburg, who is seeking the Democrat nomination in the 13th District, also is scheduled to attend. Westmoreland County candidates for the state House are expected as well, said Harriet Ellenberger, a spokeswoman for the labor council.

The breakfast will give labor leaders, union members and interested residents the opportunity to meet and talk with labor-friendly candidates, Ellenberger said.

The event is open to the public. For reservations, contact Ellenberger at 724-423-2878.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

