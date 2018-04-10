Yom HaShoah service in Latrobe to honor Holocaust victims, survivors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tim Crain sees echoes of the Holocaust all over the world.

Atrocities committed by ISIS in the Middle East and against the Rohingya people in Myanmar are signs that the lessons from World War II have not taken hold, said Crain, director of the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education at Seton Hill.

“Of course, the Holocaust is perhaps the predominant example of man's inhumanity to his fellow man,” he said. “We don't learn from this, because it continues to happen time and time again.”

That's one of the reasons he and other Westmoreland County religious leaders put together an annual Yom HaShoah service.

The 30th annual Westmore­land County Yom HaShoah service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Latrobe in honor of the Holocaust's victims and survivors.

“I believe it's imperative to learn at Yom HaShoah and this Holocaust Day of Remembrance the dangers of intolerance, the dangers of bigotry,” Crain said.

The service is an interfaith event, co-sponsored by Congregation Emanu-El Israel in Greensburg, the Greensburg and Latrobe ministeriums, the Westmoreland Jewish Community Council and the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education at Seton Hill.

Speaker Yolanda Willis , 84, of Pittsburgh will recount her life growing up in Greece during World War II. Her Jewish family hid their identities from the Nazis.

She wrote a book about her experience, “A Hidden Child in Greece — Rescue in the Holocaust.”

“People risked their lives to save hers,” said Wilda Kaylor, associate director for the center for Holocaust education. “Her story is a little bit of a light in the dark.”

As the years pass, more Holocaust survivors die of old age.

For many years, Robert Mendler , Westmoreland County's only known Holocaust survivor, spoke at Yom HaShoah services. The Latrobe resident died in 2009 at age 84.

“We want to have Holocaust survivors involved in the service as long as they are able and available — and certainly as they age, there are fewer who can participate,” Kaylor said.

Wednesday's service will include music, readings and a candle lighting. It is free and open to the public.

Attendees will read the names of Holocaust victims as candles are lit in their memories.

Yom HaShoah began in 1951 and marks the anniversary of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, when Jews in Poland fought back against Nazi occupiers.

About 13,000 Jews died during the uprising, which serves as a reminder of Jewish sacrifice and resistance, said Stacy Petersohn, Rabbi of Congregation Emanu-El Israel in Greensburg.

It shows that the Jewish people fought back and still exist despite the Nazis' efforts.

“They picked that date (for Yom HaShoah) specifically, because they wanted a date that exemplified the fact that while many people of course died and lost their lives throughout the Holocaust and World War II, the end goal of the Final Solution didn't actually come to fruition,” she said.

Services such as the one in Greensburg help keep the story alive, to make sure people never forget the Holocaust, Petersohn said.

“I think that the possible risk of forgetting is the reason we have to continue marking it every year and telling it over and over so it doesn't fade into the background,” she said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.