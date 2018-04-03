Westmoreland isn't alone with it comes to having sheriff troubles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County Commissioners might want to take solace in the news that their dilemma with Sheriff Jonathan Held isn't exactly uncommon.

Writing in Governing magazine, Alan Greenblatt this week reported that the conundrum of sheriffs charged with running afoul of the law has popped up from time to time among the nation's more than 3,000 elected sheriffs.

Greenblatt detailed a variety of cases including the Arizona sheriff whose six terms in office were marked by lawsuit settlements totaling about $150 million; a Tennessee sheriff who was sued 50 times over 12 years, including suits charging wrongful death; a Michigan sheriff who was repeatedly asked to step down amid allegations that he made racists and homophobic remarks; and an Alabama sheriff who raided the county prison food fund for $160,000 to invest in a used car lot.

As a rule, Greenblatt wrote, voters are considered the major brake against sheriffs running amuck.

Westmoreland commissioners last week to petitioned the General Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against Held . The two-term sheriff has been the subject of 11 civil suits since 2012 and now faces criminal prosecution on allegations that he forced deputies to do political chores.

Held, who was elected to a second four-year term in 2015, maintains his innocence on all charges and has refused to step down from his $68,000 a year post.

In Westmoreland County, where Held still has two years in his current term, officials said their only option under Pennsylvania law was to petition the legislature for action.

