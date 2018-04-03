Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland isn't alone with it comes to having sheriff troubles

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 1:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Westmoreland County Commissioners might want to take solace in the news that their dilemma with Sheriff Jonathan Held isn't exactly uncommon.

Writing in Governing magazine, Alan Greenblatt this week reported that the conundrum of sheriffs charged with running afoul of the law has popped up from time to time among the nation's more than 3,000 elected sheriffs.

Greenblatt detailed a variety of cases including the Arizona sheriff whose six terms in office were marked by lawsuit settlements totaling about $150 million; a Tennessee sheriff who was sued 50 times over 12 years, including suits charging wrongful death; a Michigan sheriff who was repeatedly asked to step down amid allegations that he made racists and homophobic remarks; and an Alabama sheriff who raided the county prison food fund for $160,000 to invest in a used car lot.

As a rule, Greenblatt wrote, voters are considered the major brake against sheriffs running amuck.

Westmoreland commissioners last week to petitioned the General Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against Held . The two-term sheriff has been the subject of 11 civil suits since 2012 and now faces criminal prosecution on allegations that he forced deputies to do political chores.

Held, who was elected to a second four-year term in 2015, maintains his innocence on all charges and has refused to step down from his $68,000 a year post.

In Westmoreland County, where Held still has two years in his current term, officials said their only option under Pennsylvania law was to petition the legislature for action.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me