Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

What would make Westmoreland County a better place? Residents can weigh in

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A series of meetings will be convened throughout Westmoreland County over the next month to give the public an opportunity to participate in the final stages in crafting a blueprint to grow the population and enhance quality-of-life issues.

Westmoreland County residents have a chance — seven, in fact — to influence a template for growing the local population and enhancing quality-of-life issues.

The $309,000 project to draft a new county comprehensive plan launched in 2016 and is reaching its final stages with a series of public input sessions planned in April and May.

A draft plan is expected to be made public in August, and the final version is tentatively scheduled for approval by county commissioners in October.

County planning officials on Tuesday announced public workshops to prioritize draft strategies to be incorporated in the plan.

Each session will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the following dates and places:

• April 11, Burrell High School, Lower Burrell

• April 16, Penn Trafford High School, Penn Township

• April 25, Westmoreland County Courthouse, Greensburg

• April 30, Turkeytown Volunteer Fire Department, New Stanton

• May 7, Slickville fire station

• May 14, Rumbaugh Elementary School, Mt. Pleasant

• May 23, Loyalhanna Watershed Association, Ligonier

“We want to get the public's feedback on the draft strategies for the plan,” said Brian Lawrence, deputy director of the county's planning department.

Lawrence said there are about 40 strategies to deal with the seven categories identified in the earlier stages of the project as areas to focus on in the comprehensive plan.

Those objectives are to:

• Align the local workforce with businesses and education opportunities;

• Help the public discover Westmoreland County;

• Reposition local towns for the future;

• Connect residents with parks and nature;

• Build healthy communities;

• Adjust to new economies; and

• Create new transportation choices.

Participants will be asked to use their cellphones to rate and assess specific strategies for each of those topics, Lawrence said.

“This allows us to get instant feedback,” he said.

Officials and community members have worked for a year on the project titled “Reimagining our Westmoreland,” assessing the county's strengths and weaknesses.

Focus groups have explored topics such as retaining and attracting more county residents; improving economic development opportunities; enhancing neighborhoods through housing and blight prevention and elimination; preservation of existing quality-of-life features such as agricultural and recreation areas, health systems, community facilities, culture and entertainment; transportation; land use; and the sharing of municipal services.

At least two additional public input sessions will be held this summer before a draft version of the plan is completed, Lawrence said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me