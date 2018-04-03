What would make Westmoreland County a better place? Residents can weigh in

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County residents have a chance — seven, in fact — to influence a template for growing the local population and enhancing quality-of-life issues.

The $309,000 project to draft a new county comprehensive plan launched in 2016 and is reaching its final stages with a series of public input sessions planned in April and May.

A draft plan is expected to be made public in August, and the final version is tentatively scheduled for approval by county commissioners in October.

County planning officials on Tuesday announced public workshops to prioritize draft strategies to be incorporated in the plan.

Each session will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the following dates and places:

• April 11, Burrell High School, Lower Burrell

• April 16, Penn Trafford High School, Penn Township

• April 25, Westmoreland County Courthouse, Greensburg

• April 30, Turkeytown Volunteer Fire Department, New Stanton

• May 7, Slickville fire station

• May 14, Rumbaugh Elementary School, Mt. Pleasant

• May 23, Loyalhanna Watershed Association, Ligonier

“We want to get the public's feedback on the draft strategies for the plan,” said Brian Lawrence, deputy director of the county's planning department.

Lawrence said there are about 40 strategies to deal with the seven categories identified in the earlier stages of the project as areas to focus on in the comprehensive plan.

Those objectives are to:

• Align the local workforce with businesses and education opportunities;

• Help the public discover Westmoreland County;

• Reposition local towns for the future;

• Connect residents with parks and nature;

• Build healthy communities;

• Adjust to new economies; and

• Create new transportation choices.

Participants will be asked to use their cellphones to rate and assess specific strategies for each of those topics, Lawrence said.

“This allows us to get instant feedback,” he said.

Officials and community members have worked for a year on the project titled “Reimagining our Westmoreland,” assessing the county's strengths and weaknesses.

Focus groups have explored topics such as retaining and attracting more county residents; improving economic development opportunities; enhancing neighborhoods through housing and blight prevention and elimination; preservation of existing quality-of-life features such as agricultural and recreation areas, health systems, community facilities, culture and entertainment; transportation; land use; and the sharing of municipal services.

At least two additional public input sessions will be held this summer before a draft version of the plan is completed, Lawrence said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.