Pittsburgh woman will tell how she survived Holocaust at Latrobe service

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh woman who survived the Holocaust as a child in Greece will speak at the 30th annual Westmoreland County Yom HaShoah Interfaith Service on April 11.

Yolanda Avram Willis, 83, will recount the story that is told in her 2017 book “ A Hidden Child in Greece: Rescue in the Holocaust .”

The service, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, is free and open to the public. A book signing and reception will follow.

Willis was 6 when the Axis powers invaded Greece. Her family and other Greek Jews initially fled to Crete.

She has attributed her survival to the efforts of Greek Orthodox families, clergy and others.

The event is sponsored by: Congregation Emanu-El Israel in Greensburg, Seton Hill University's National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education, the Greensburg Ministerium, the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association, the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, the YWCA of Westmoreland County, the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition and the Westmoreland Jewish Community Council.

For more information, call 724-834-0560.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.