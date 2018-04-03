Lawyer: Co-owner's sentence shouldn't affect Mon Valley Independent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Mon Valley Independent should be unaffected by the federal prison sentence for one of its co-owners, who repaid what he took from a client out of his own pocket rather than take back the client's money he had invested in the newspaper.

Keith Bassi, a former Charleroi attorney, pleaded guilty in October to three counts of mail fraud for taking more than $500,000 from the accounts of a client with dementia. Federal prosecutors said he put $110,000 of it into “Mid Mon Valley Publishing,” including $50,000 for the initial deposit and about $60,000 that went into the company's business and payroll accounts.

Bassi was sentenced to 33 months in prison March 14 and had to pay a $100,000 fine and $505,000 in restitution.

Defense attorney Stephen Stallings said Bassi paid the restitution himself and did not withdraw any money from the Mon Valley Independent, which he and three other businessmen bought from the Tribune-Review in 2016.

“He did not dip into the Mon Valley Independent in any way,” Stallings said. “There should be no impact on the newspaper from this case.”

Naz Victoria, another co-owner, said Bassi would retain his stake in Mid Mon Valley Publishing.

Stallings said Bassi had not yet begun to serve his sentence as of Tuesday. He stopped practicing at his law firm when the federal investigation began in June and was voluntarily disbarred in December.

Officials at the newspaper did not return a request for comment.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.