Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Lawyer: Co-owner's sentence shouldn't affect Mon Valley Independent

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 1:45 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

The Mon Valley Independent should be unaffected by the federal prison sentence for one of its co-owners, who repaid what he took from a client out of his own pocket rather than take back the client's money he had invested in the newspaper.

Keith Bassi, a former Charleroi attorney, pleaded guilty in October to three counts of mail fraud for taking more than $500,000 from the accounts of a client with dementia. Federal prosecutors said he put $110,000 of it into “Mid Mon Valley Publishing,” including $50,000 for the initial deposit and about $60,000 that went into the company's business and payroll accounts.

Bassi was sentenced to 33 months in prison March 14 and had to pay a $100,000 fine and $505,000 in restitution.

Defense attorney Stephen Stallings said Bassi paid the restitution himself and did not withdraw any money from the Mon Valley Independent, which he and three other businessmen bought from the Tribune-Review in 2016.

“He did not dip into the Mon Valley Independent in any way,” Stallings said. “There should be no impact on the newspaper from this case.”

Naz Victoria, another co-owner, said Bassi would retain his stake in Mid Mon Valley Publishing.

Stallings said Bassi had not yet begun to serve his sentence as of Tuesday. He stopped practicing at his law firm when the federal investigation began in June and was voluntarily disbarred in December.

Officials at the newspaper did not return a request for comment.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me