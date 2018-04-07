Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Cold doesn't stop thousands from attending Race for Grace in North Huntingdon

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, April 7, 2018, 4:30 p.m.

Bundled-up runners jogged in place at the starting line, either to limber up or just to fight the cold as they waited for the countdown.

Freezing temperatures and a layer of snow on the ground didn't stop hundreds from turning out Saturday morning for the 11th annual Race for Grace at Norwin High School.

“I think that speaks to the loyalty of our supporters. They come out rain, snow, sunshine — no matter what the conditions,” race director Ashley Metz Leax said. “It's sunny now. It's chilly, but we still got a really great turnout.”

About 2,000 people signed up for the 5K race, 5K walk or 1 mile walk. Race organizers estimate the total turnout was about 3,000, counting volunteers and spectators.

Norwin native Tim Flynn, 25, won the race, conquering the cold and the hilly course in about 18 minutes.

When he was a student at Norwin High School, he ran in some of the earlier Race for Grace events. He now lives in Pittsburgh and hadn't participated in years.

“I figured I'd come back, see some family and run the race,” he said.

The Race For Grace is held in memory of Grace Ekis, who died Feb. 14, 2008, at age 5 of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, a rare brain cancer.

She was at the first Race for Grace, which attracted 300 people and raised $11,500 for the Ekis family.

Later races supported other families of children with brain cancer and organizations doing cancer research.

In 2016, more than 3,000 attended, raising $153,000.

“It's really blossomed in the last 11 years,” Metz Leax said.

In total, the Reflections of Grace Foundation of North Huntingdon has raised more than $1 million.

Estimates for how much money Saturday's race raised were not available, but Metz Leax said preliminary numbers look good.

Despite the organization's successes, it's far from the finish line, Metz Leax said.

“(DIPG) is still a terminal diagnosis. For all the medical progress we've made with other types of cancer, this is still the rarest and worst of all of them,” she said.

Tamara Ekis, Grace's mother, said the high turnout on a cold day is a testament to people's support for the cause.

“Even though it's snowing, we can still find the sun,” she said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

Nine-year-old Eva Martina reacts to getting her hair cut after donating her pony tail during the 11th Annual Race For Grace event on Saturday April 7, 2018 at Norwin High School. The race is in memory of Grace Ekis, who was 5 years old when she lost her battle with an incurable form of brain cancer in 2008. This year 35 volunteers took part in the charitable hair donation.
Racers take off from the starting line to begin the 5k run during the 11th Annual Race For Grace event on Saturday April 7, 2018 at Norwin High School. The race is in memory of Grace Ekis, who was 5 years old when she lost her battle with an incurable form of brain cancer in 2008.
Nine-year-old Eva Martina (second from left) reacts to getting her hair cut after donating her pony tail during the 11th Annual Race For Grace event on Saturday April 7, 2018 at Norwin High School. The race is in memory of Grace Ekis, who was 5 years old when she lost her battle with an incurable form of brain cancer in 2008. This year 35 volunteers took part in the charitable hair donation.
Norwin graduate Tim Flynn finished in first place of the 5k run during the 11th Annual Race For Grace event on Saturday April 7, 2018 at Norwin High School. The race is in memory of Grace Ekis, who was 5 years old when she lost her battle with an incurable form of brain cancer in 2008.
Members of the Norwin cheer team bow their heads during the opening prayer ceremony of the 11th Annual Race For Grace event on Saturday April 7, 2018 at Norwin High School. The race is in memory of Grace Ekis, who was 5 years old when she lost her battle with an incurable form of brain cancer in 2008.
