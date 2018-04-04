Apprenticeship-related grants awarded in Westmoreland, Fayette
Six training centers in Westmoreland and Fayette counties received about $480,000 in state grants that will support apprentice-related programs.
The grants were awarded by the state Department of Labor and Industry through Local Workforce Development Boards. A total of $3.5 million was distributed around Pennsylvania, according to a news release.
Locally, funding was awarded to:
• Westmoreland County Community College, $50,000 to improve and expand apprenticeship programs.
• Fayette County Career and Technical Institute, $45,495 to improve and expand apprenticeship programs.
• Private Industry County of Westmoreland/Fayette, $90,000 for its existing program.
• Western PA Operating Engineers Joint Apprenticeship and Training, $85,000 for its program.
• Westmoreland/Fayette WBD/Composidie, Inc., $60,000 for its program.
