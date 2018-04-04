Child advocates to honor volunteers at Westmoreland breakfast

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Westmoreland will hold its 10th Annual Leadership Breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. April 27 at Word of Life Ministries on Route 136 in Hempfield.

The event brings businesses, volunteers and local government and philanthropic leaders together while raising awareness and funds and increasing volunteer interest in support of CASA's mission of providing advocacy to abused and neglected children in Westmoreland County. CASA volunteers work to ensure the safety and stability of children who are placed in homes through the county court.

Registration and a time for networking will begin at 7 a.m. A breakfast buffet will be served starting at 7:30 a.m.

Nancy Gibson of Acme is among outstanding volunteers who will be recognized at the event. She will receive the Chip Funari Volunteer of the Year Award, named in memory of Fred “Chip” Funari, a member of the first graduating class of CASA volunteers in the county.

The Judge Christopher Feliciani Youth Leadership Award will be presented to an area youth to be announced, resulting from nominations from the community. Dale Show, Jeanne Cerce, Mary Lou Hugus, Donna Cheswick and Christine Bennett will received 10-year volunteer service awards.

CASA will receive a gift from Sendell Subaru as part of its Share the Love program. A Seton Hill University student will provide music.

The cost to attend is $25. Advance registration is requested by April 13, but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, email casapalc@co.westmoreland.pa.us or call 724-850-6874.