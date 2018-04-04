Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Child advocates to honor volunteers at Westmoreland breakfast

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 11:06 a.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Westmoreland will hold its 10th Annual Leadership Breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. April 27 at Word of Life Ministries on Route 136 in Hempfield.

The event brings businesses, volunteers and local government and philanthropic leaders together while raising awareness and funds and increasing volunteer interest in support of CASA's mission of providing advocacy to abused and neglected children in Westmoreland County. CASA volunteers work to ensure the safety and stability of children who are placed in homes through the county court.

Registration and a time for networking will begin at 7 a.m. A breakfast buffet will be served starting at 7:30 a.m.

Nancy Gibson of Acme is among outstanding volunteers who will be recognized at the event. She will receive the Chip Funari Volunteer of the Year Award, named in memory of Fred “Chip” Funari, a member of the first graduating class of CASA volunteers in the county.

The Judge Christopher Feliciani Youth Leadership Award will be presented to an area youth to be announced, resulting from nominations from the community. Dale Show, Jeanne Cerce, Mary Lou Hugus, Donna Cheswick and Christine Bennett will received 10-year volunteer service awards.

CASA will receive a gift from Sendell Subaru as part of its Share the Love program. A Seton Hill University student will provide music.

The cost to attend is $25. Advance registration is requested by April 13, but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, email casapalc@co.westmoreland.pa.us or call 724-850-6874.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me