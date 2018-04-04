Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Baldwin man charged after kids found alone in car, house in Greensburg, police say

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 11:30 a.m.

A Baldwin man who allegedly left three young children alone at two Greensburg locations last week faces three felony child endangerment counts.

City police on Wednesday arrested and charged Azeez Oluvaseu Akintayo, 27, and jailed him on $75,000 bond.

Police said in court papers that they got a call from the children's mother at 6:30 p.m. March 28 and she directed them to West Otterman Street, near the courthouse. There, police said they found a locked Dodge Caliber containing Akinyato's two children, ages 2 and 11 months. The 2-year-old was “visibly distraught and crying hysterically,” police said.

Officers checked the area and nearby businesses for Akintayo but didn't find him, they reported in court papers.

When they checked the mother's Greensburg home, they found a third child, 4, alone with the door ajar, “crying hysterically on the couch,” police said in the affidavit.

The mother told investigators that Akintayo was watching the children at her home while she was at work, but he “later became upset and told her that he left the area with the kids,” Patrolman Elliott Fejes reported.

Defense attorney Matt Schimizzi said he has seen surveillance video that captured the situation on West Otterman Street. He called the case “sensitive” because of the children's ages.

“But it is important that all of the facts and circumstances are known before passing judgment,” he said. “Based on my preliminary investigation, there are important details missing from the affidavit of probable cause that support a defense against these charges.”

A preliminary hearing is set for April 12.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

