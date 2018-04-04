Cops: Greensburg woman unconscious from sedatives,methadone had child in car

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police allege that a Greensburg woman was under the influence of prescription sedatives and methadone when they found her unresponsive in a parked car last month with a young child unrestrained in the back seat.

Tiffany R. Billotte, 28, was charged Wednesday with endangering the welfare of children, driving under a controlled substance, careless driving and reckless driving in connection with the March 7 incident.

Trooper Zachary DelSordo reported in an affidavit of probable cause that he was summoned at 9:43 p.m. to the parking lot of Key Bank along East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield when someone reported a car with a woman “unconscious” behind the wheel and a young child in the back seat.

Billotte told DelSordo she had taken five prescription sedatives earlier, the trooper wrote in an affidavit.

“She related that she was then unconscious, and her vehicle had moved from where she parked it in the parking lot to a grassy area outside the lot,” DelSordo reported.

Police said the children's bureau was notified, and Billotte was taken for a blood toxicology test at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. DelSordo said the test showed traces of a prescription sedative and methadone in her blood.

Billotte was charged via mailed summons.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled before Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.