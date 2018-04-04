Greensburg diversity workshop part of YWCA Stand Against Racism

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The YWCA of Westmoreland County will participate in the organization's annual national Stand Against Racism campaign by playing host to an April 26 workshop on cultural diversity and promoting a pledge-signing drive.

The workshop, “Examining Cultural Competence and Bias,” is set for 2 to 3 p.m. at the local YWCA headquarters, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg. The presenters, from the YWCA's Greater Pittsburgh chapter, will be Chaz Kellem, senior director of advocacy for race and gender equity, and Mell Steven-Cosnek.

According to Kathy Raunikar, executive director of the Westmoreland chapter, discussion topics will include “respecting the differences of different cultures.”

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 724-834-9390.

Raunikar said members of the public are welcome to sign a pledge to stand against racism that will be posted in the entryway to the YWCA building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27.

People will have an additional opportunity to sign the pledge, which will remain posted at the YWCA for an extended period, Raunikar said. More than 100 pledge signatures were collected last year.

Eliminating racism is part of the YWCA mission that also includes social justice, empowering women, helping families and strengthening communities.

Raunikar noted the Westmoreland YWCA chapter plans to screen four short films on racial diversity on Sept. 13. Details of that film festival are pending.

The public also can sign a Stand Against Racism pledge at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art main lobby, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26-29

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.