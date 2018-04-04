Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Marine's career took family to 'vacation' sites

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Michael A. Werner
Michael A. Werner

Updated 9 hours ago

After Michael A. Werner graduated from Penn-Trafford High School in 1979, he was learning a trade as a bricklayer in the early 1980s when he decided to join the Marine Corps. He loved it so much, he stayed for 20 years, retiring as a gunnery sergeant.

The decision he made at age 23 set him on course to serve on bases around the world, to be part of the select security guard for the commandant of the Marine Corps and to meet the love of his life, his wife of 32 years, Michele “Shelly” Zippi Werner.

“We met while he was home on leave in August 1985. It was love at first sight,” Michele Werner said.

Mr. Werner, 58, of Penn Township died April 1, 2018, at Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital, Monroe­ville, as a result of complications from pneumonia.

He was born Oct. 18, 1959, in Jeannette, a son of the late Donald R. and Rita Colangelo Werner.

While serving in the Marines, he was deployed multiple times to Okinawa and was at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba in 1999. Stateside, he served at Camp Pendleton, Calif., the Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii and at Chesapeake, Va.

“We used to joke we lived everywhere that people went on vacation,” Michele Werner said.

While at the Marine Corps Barracks in Washington, he was selected to be part of the Marine Corps commandant's security guard from 1988 to 1992. That assignment required him to undergo specialized training at the FBI academy, as well as defensive driving training. The job had its perks, including meeting President George H.W. Bush, said Werner, who has a photo of the two.

After retiring, he worked several civilian jobs, but most enjoyed working on grounds maintenance at Cloverleaf Golf Course in Salem, Werner said.

He was a member of Ascension Church in Jeannette, where he served as an usher and Eucharistic minister; the Knights of Columbus Council No. 122; and the St. Vincent Assembly Fourth Degree Latrobe.

He stayed active in veterans affairs at the American Legion Post 344 of Jeannette, where he served on the board of directors. He was a member of the Greensburg AmVets and a former member of the Jeannette Combined Veterans.

An avid woodworker, he filled their house with furniture he had crafted, Michele Werner said.

Mr. Werner was preceded in death by his infant twins, Domenic and Anna Werner.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sisters, Donelle Miller and husband, Larry, of Marydel, Del., and Marjorie Kastelic of Jeannette; two brothers, Donald R. Werner II of Jeannette and Pasquale “Pat” Werner of Montgomery County.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the John V. Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Ascension Church, Jeannette. Interment with military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Penn Township.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

