Westmoreland

Congressional candidate Rick Saccone to speak at pro-gun rally in Greensburg

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Updated 9 hours ago

Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone is scheduled to speak at a pro-gun rally this month in Greensburg.

The April 22 rally at the Westmoreland County Courthouse was organized to support Rostraver police Officer Martin Palla, who faced backlash after standing with an AR-15 slung over his shoulder while March for Our Lives participants rallied across the street last month in Greensburg.

“Rick will be attending the rally and will be happy to say a few words in support of protecting our Second Amendment rights,” campaign spokeswoman Caitlin Carlisle said Wednesday in a statement.

Brett Seroka, the rally's organizer, said Saccone's appearance would help boost the event's profile and its message of support for First and Second Amendment rights.

“To have somebody that is known on a platform such as the one Rick has, it really helps get our voice out there, our opinion out there, and it may help attract attention from people who really may not have given it a second thought or listened to what we have to say, because now we have a government official willing to speak on our behalf,” Seroka said.

About 900 people have indicated on Facebook that they are interested in the rally, scheduled to run from 3 to 7 p.m. Seroka, who lives in Washington Township, Fayette County, said he expects a few hundred people to attend.

Seroka said a mutual friend offered to ask Saccone, 60, a state legislator from Elizabeth Township, to speak. He said he plans to ask Guy Reschenthaler, 34, a state senator from Jefferson Hills who is running against Saccone in the Republican primary in the 14th Congressional District, to speak.

Saccone has a 100 percent rating from the National Rifle Association based on his voting record in the state House and was endorsed by the NRA in his recent unsuccessful campaign against Democrat Conor Lamb in the 18th Congressional District election. Reschenthaler has a 93 percent rating from the organization.

Seroka said he expects about a dozen people to speak at the event, but he is not expecting Palla to attend.

Rostraver police Chief Greg Resetar said he didn't condone Palla's decision to stand with a gun near the March 23 rally.

Pennsylvania is an open-carry state, meaning a person is allowed to openly display a firearm in public in most municipalities. Philadelphia requires a permit to openly carry a firearm within city limits.

The chief said last week that Palla, an eight-year veteran, remains on the job while a departmental inquiry is conducted.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

