Former Hempfield family sentenced, fined for leaving dogs, cats alone for a week

A former Hempfield couple and their daughter pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single animal cruelty charge for leaving nine puppies, three older dogs and two cats alone for a week in a mobile home.

Joshua Wyatt, 42, his wife, Barbara Wyatt, 48, and their daughter, Holly Rose, 23, were sentenced to serve up to two years of probation and barred from owning any pets over the next two years.

Terms of the plea bargain called for prosecutors to dismiss the other 20 counts against the Wyatts and the remaining 39 offenses charged against Rose, including one offense in connection with a small German pinscher that was found dead in the bathroom.

According to police, humane officers were notified Nov. 13 that one of the Wyatts' dogs was wandering around the mobile home park and had fleas and neck wounds. When humane officers went to the home the next day, they saw two pit bull mixes hanging their heads out a broken window. The home was strewn with urine and feces, and the animals appeared to be neglected and in poor health, officials said.

Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Calisti said the nine puppies were not discovered until humane officers entered the mobile home.

Police said the Wyatts left the animals alone and unattended for a week while they visited family in Ohio.

Humane officers with All But Furgotten in North Huntingdon took custody of the surviving animals.

“Most have been adopted,” Calisti said.

Wyatts and Rose were ordered to pay $1,500 each in restitution to the animal welfare organization for boarding the pets after they were confiscated.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said the probation terms could be terminated after 18 months if the Wyatts and Rose comply with all conditions imposed, including a requirement they have no pets during their supervision period.

According to court records, the probation supervision will be transferred to officials in Toledo, Ohio, where the Wyatts and Rose have since moved.

