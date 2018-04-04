Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant driver pleads guilty to dragging state park ranger

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
Jerrad Matthew Crouch
Jerrad Matthew Crouch

Updated 11 hours ago

A Mt. Pleasant man pleaded guilty Wednesday to reduced charges in connection with an incident in which he dragged a state park ranger whose arm was stuck in an open car window as he sped away from a traffic stop.

Jerrad Crouch, 32, will serve up to 23 months in jail as part of a plea bargain deal that saw prosecutors dismiss the most serious charges, including one count each of aggravated assault and child endangerment.

A 4-year-old child was unrestrained in the front passenger seat during the November incident, police said.

“The officer approved the deal and wasn't seriously injured,” said Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Calisti. “This deal spares the officer from testifying at a trial, and it was done in the best interest to get Mr. Crouch treatment.”

According to court records, State Bureau of Forestry rangers stopped Crouch's vehicle after seeing it speed on Route 381 in Forbes State Forest in Donegal with a license plate light out. During the traffic stop, rangers learned that Crouch had two arrest warrants for retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Crouch started to drive away when a ranger reached inside a partially open window and tried to open the driver's door, police said.

Crouch told Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio that he panicked when he was pulled over.

“I had a warrant out, and I was scared I would go to jail,” Crouch said.

Crouch told the judge the child in his car at the time was the son of a friend.

After the guilty plea hearing, Calisti said she had believed the child was Crouch's son and would notify the county's children's bureau to investigate.

Crouch pleaded guilty to charges of simple assault and fleeing from police. The prosecution dismissed charges of aggravated assault, child endangerment, escape and summary traffic violations.

In a separate case, Crouch pleaded guilty to retail theft charges for stealing tennis shoes from a local department store.

He was sentenced to serve the time he has spent in jail since his arrest in January up to 23 months. The judge ordered Crouch to be assessed for drug and alcohol abuse and undergo any recommended treatment.

Crouch also has theft charges pending against him in Cambria County.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me