Westmoreland

Derry foam manufacturer awarded $2 million in low-interest loans

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

Updated 18 hours ago

A Derry Township business that makes foam products intends to expand and create 14 new jobs after being awarded $2 million in low-interest loans on Wednesday from the state and the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Keystone Foam Corp., which manufactures products for bedding, furniture, and packaging industries, was among eight companies in seven counties to receive loan approvals through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.

Keystone Foam, located on Route 982, was approved for a $1.7 million, 15-year loan through the PIDA program, plus a $300,000, 10-year loan through Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland. Both loans are at a 2 percent fixed rate.

The money will be used to build a 22,500-square-foot addition to the company's existing building and to buy new machinery and equipment, Wolf said.

Officials said the project will enable Keystone Foam to retain 75 full-time jobs and create 14 more over the next three years.

The low-interest loan approvals across the state will create or retain nearly 400 jobs, Wolf said.

In addition to Westmoreland, other loans were approved for projects in Berks, Bucks, Erie, Fayette, Lancaster and Monroe counties.

In Fayette County, C.R.H. Catering Co., a vending and food service company, was approved for a $200,000, 10-year loan through Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation to acquire a 50,000-square-foot facility in Dunbar Township to help with the firm's sandwich production operation. Officials said the loan will enable the business to retain 25 jobs.

In Berks County, a $2.25 million loan was approved to for Berks61 industrial/manufacturing site to buy and develop an 18.44-acre brownfield site in Muhlenberg Township; in Bucks County, Lyophilization Technology, a developer and manufacturer of clinical trial material in the health care field, was approved for a $1 million loan for building renovation and American Overhead Door & Dock Inc., which specializes in commercial and industrial garage doors and loading docks, was approved for a $564,000 loan for building renovations and to buy machinery.

In Erie County, Velocity Network, an internet service provider, was approved for a $720,200 loan to buy machinery and equipment; in Lancaster County, Maple Run was approved for a $1.5 million loan to acquire a building in East Hempfield Township, and in Monroe County, Terrafina, a producer of a variety of healthy snacks, was approved for a $1.1 million loan for acquisition and renovation.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

