Westmoreland

Bavarian-themed gala will benefit Saint Vincent scholarship fund

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
Autobahn, a Bavarian-styled band based in Pittsburgh, pauses during a performance.
Saint Vincent College's Alumni Council will celebrate the spring season and the Bavarian heritage of the school's founder, Boniface Wimmer, with a May 19 event that also will raise money for scholarships.

Maifest, set for 6-11 p.m. at the Fred M. Rogers Center on the college's Unity campus, will feature German food and beer.

Entertainment will be provided by Autobahn, a Bavarian-styled band based in Pittsburgh that features founder Karl Lukitsch on accordion and vocals.

Several auctions will be held featuring items donated by alumni and friends of the college. All proceeds will benefit the Father Gilbert J. Burke, O.S.B. Alumni Scholarship Fund.

The council invites alumni, guests and friends of the college and of Saint Vincent Preparatory School and Seminary to attend and help support the fund, which provides scholarships for full-time Saint Vincent College students who demonstrate academic merit and financial need.

Maifest tickets can be purchased at stvincent.edu/alumni for $80 per person. For more information, contact alumni@stvincent.edu or 724-805-2568.

An optional bilingual German-language Mass will be celebrated at 5 p.m. in the Mary, Mother of Wisdom Student Chapel at the college's Robert S. Carey Student Center.

Wimmer, a monk from the Benedictine Abbey of Metten in Bavaria, founded Saint Vincent Archabbey and College in 1846.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

