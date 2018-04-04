Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Motorist rescued after driving SUV into Slate Run in Hempfield

Paul Peirce and Joe Napsha | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 4:51 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Firefighters helped to rescue a man who drove his vehicle off a South Greensburg road and traveled about 50 yards before getting stuck in the fast-moving Slate Run in Hempfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Midway-St. Clair Fire Chief Rich Kepple said they assisted the driver out of his vehicle, which had water about halfway-up the front door. The driver, who was not identified, was talking to firefighters while inside the vehicle. The accident was reported at about 4:25 p.m., a Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety supervisor said.

The driver was taken to Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg for observation, Kepple said.

Tire tracks from the vehicle showed it left Reamer Road near a single-lane bridge over Slate Run, scattered pieces of the vehicle in a parking lot and proceeded about 50 yards through a field before plunging into the swollen creek.

Kepple said the Greensburg swift water rescue team was called to the scene, but the firefighters were able to get him out of the vehicle.

State police at Greensburg investigated the accident. Additional details were not available.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib. Joe Napsha is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at jnapsha@tribweb.com.

