Excela facilities raise flags in honor of Donate Life Month, organ donation

• Without an organ transplant, 20 people will die each day across the country, including two in CORE's regional service area.

In the early hours of March 11, 2016, Jeremy St. Pierre ended life support measures for his 16-year-old daughter, Isobel, with the knowledge that her organs and tissue would be donated to help others.

Many times he's second-guessed that decision — wondering whether he made it too soon after he and his wife, Marsha, found Isobel unresponsive a day and a half earlier in her bedroom at their Unity home, from what he believes was an accidental hanging.

Each time, with reassurance from the doctor who cared for his daughter at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, he came back to the same conclusion: "The Isobel we knew was gone," relying on a ventilator and not expected to regain consciousness.

St. Pierre and his wife are registered organ donors and note other family members were solidly behind the decision to donate Isobel's organs.

"We think this is what she would have liked," he said of his daughter. "We went forward with it, and we're glad we did.

"It made the worst situation in my life so far just a little bit better."

On Thursday, St. Pierre and his wife raised a flag at Excela Square at Latrobe to recognize April as Donate Life Month and to encourage others to register as organ donors. "Donate Life" flags will fly throughout the month at several Excela health care facilities, including its three Westmoreland County hospitals, and at other regional hospitals that partner with the Pittsburgh-based Center for Organ Recovery and Education.

One of 58 federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organizations, CORE oversees a region that encompasses more than 150 hospitals and almost 6 million people throughout Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Chemung County, N.Y.

According to CORE, Isobel St. Pierre saved the lives of two recipients as a kidney donor, provided two people the gift of sight as a cornea donor and enhanced as many as 75 lives as a tissue donor.

But, the organization notes the need for organs outstrips those that are available, adding to the importance of people registering as donors. People can sign up to be an organ donor when renewing their driver's license or through the CORE website at core.org.

"It takes seconds to register to be a donor, and it doesn't cost anything," said Susan A. Stuart, CORE president and CEO. "You're making the choice yourself. At the time of your death, your family isn't in the predicament of having to choose for you."

According to Stuart, a misconception that may dissuade people from registering as organ donors is an unfounded fear that medical professionals may make less of an effort to preserve their lives if they are seriously injured in an automobile accident. She pointed out that two different medical teams are involved in providing care to a trauma patient and in the potential recovery and transplantation of the person's organs.

"The folks in their 20s and 30s are very open to registering to be a donor," Stuart said. She noted people age 50 or older are more difficult to convince but added that they shouldn't conclude their organs are too aged to be of use in a transplant. That can depend on the urgency of a potential recipient's need, not just the condition of the donated organ, she said.

Living donors — who can give a kidney or a portion of a lung or liver — are another important part of the equation, Stuart noted.

Isobel St. Pierre's death was "a waste of a beautiful life," her father said. But, through organ donation, he added, "A little bit of it was saved."

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.