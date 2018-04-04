Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg plans almost $500,000 for Five Star Trail improvements

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 6:36 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Greensburg officials are planning improvements at two intersections to make it easier for pedestrians and bicyclist to come and go on the Five Star Trail.

The city has partnered with Westmoreland County to apply for a grant through the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission. If awarded, the grant could cover up to 80 percent of the cost of the project, which is projected to be almost $500,000.

Most of this money would go toward building a new traffic signal and pedestrian crossing at the corner of Highland Avenue and Mt. Pleasant Street, which will make it safer for people to get to the walking and biking trail that intersects Mt. Pleasant Street, according to city Planning Director Barbara Ciampini.

In addition to the new traffic signals the city plans to add pedestrian markings and signs pointing the way to the trail.

Similar signage improvements are planned for the intersection of South Urania Avenue and Euclid Avenue.

There is a small roadway that connects South Urania to the Five Star Trail, but it is unmarked, said Daniel Carpenter, assistant deputy director for the Westmoreland County planning and development department.

“There's not an extension of the sidewalk that goes to the trail. There's not any markings along there to indicate that yes, there's trail access,” Carpenter said.

The project is an attempt to better connect the city's roadways with the trail, according to Ciampini.

It could also help local businesses, Carpenter said.

Nature's Way Market, Sunoco and Little E's Pizzeria are all close to the trail.

The county chose the Five Star Trail improvements from among four submitted projects to nominate for the grant.

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission is expected to choose grant winners by June.

It will be a while before work begins, even if the city wins the grant.

The project is tentatively slated to start in 2020 and wrap up the following year.

The Five Star Trail runs more than seven miles from Greensburg to Youngwood.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

