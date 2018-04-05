Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Affordable housing, traffic relief part of Westmoreland's future, officials say

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Chad Amond speaks to Murrysville business owners at the Murrysville Community Center on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Chad Amond speaks to Murrysville business owners at the Murrysville Community Center on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

State Rep. Eli Evankovich of Murrysville, who is in the final year of his final term in office, was straightforward in assessing Westmoreland County's future.

"If we're going to reimagine the future, we need to forget the past," Evankovich said. "We have to move beyond the 'this-is-how-we've-always-done-it' mentality."

Evankovich was speaking at the Murrysville Economic and Community Development Corp.'s update on the Murrysville business district Thursday.

Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chad Amond was equally frank in his assessment of what is necessary to plot a bright business future for the region.

"Since 1990, the median age in the county has gone from 37 to 45, and by 2020, it is expected to be 51," Amond said. "Since 2010, the county has lost about 7,000 residents. ... We need to define and brand Westmoreland County. We need to do some marketing."

Factors such as more and better broadband internet access and cost-of-living comparisons can help the county's towns and cities capitalize on the technology boom that has helped transform the City of Pittsburgh in recent years, he said.

"The median home price in the San Francisco-Silicon Valley area is $780,000," Amond said. "Here in the Pittsburgh area, it's $120,000. We can bring people back by showing the large part that cost-of-living can play."

Evankovich emphasized a need for more streamlined state government that does not direct as much money to private groups addressing causes that, in his view, have very little to do with state government's proscribed functions.

"We need to collectively understand why we can't do these things," he said. "We need to realize that every dollar (the state spends) is going in to someone's pocket. And until we address that, the chamber of commerce will have to see what they can scrape from the county budget, and the MECDC will be working with legislators to see what pork-barrel project we can put a few dollars into to help them."

As for Murrysville, development group Executive Director Jill Cooper and the municipal chief administrator, Jim Morrison, talked about the handful of larger parcels available for development along the Route 22 corridor.

Among the largest are owned by Excela Health and the former 84 Lumber location. Morrison and Murrysville Mayor Regis Synan noted that a hotel chain has showed interest in the 84 Lumber property. Excela has not disclosed its plans for the 110-acre, $7.8 million group of properties it purchased in 2015.

In terms of attracting new residents, Synan pointed to the long-discussed Southern Beltway from Interstate 79 to Route 22 and the Mon-Fayette Expressway from Route 51 at Jefferson Hills to the Parkway East at Pittsburgh and Monroeville as a "release valve" for regular traffic congestion on the region's major east-west routes. The cost of that project was estimated at more than $2 billion in 2016, and the Mon-Fayette Expressway could begin construction in 2021 , according to turnpike officials.

"Access to the Pittsburgh airport is critical," Synan said. "If not, increasing flights at the Latrobe airport is very important. That's how you get the big corporate companies that want to come here and stay here."

Evankovich stressed the need to develop rail transportation as well.

"We need a (transportation) vision for southwestern PA," he said. "I think the thing that can 'unlock' Murrysville is rail transportation from the City of Pittsburgh to Monroeville, or — and this will sound crazy — but even (rail transport) up Route 28, I think will demonstrably benefit Murrysville, because if you have that, it will alleviate traffic and give you a 'release valve' from the turnpike to get to Route 28 and go Downtown. That will really open up the East Hills, because you'll have two access roads into the city."

In addition to making traffic flow more easily, a vibrant business district in Murrysville is essential to the health of the county, Amond said.

"Murrysville is obviously the gateway to Westmoreland," he said. "It is a highly livable community, it has reasonable access to Pittsburgh, and it has the highest ranked school district in the county."

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me