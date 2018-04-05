State lawmakers to meet with Westmoreland sheriff over possible impeachment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hours after six state lawmakers asked embattled Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held for a face-to-face meeting to discuss potential impeachment proceedings, his attorney said that won't happen.

“I understand my client is eager to clear his name, but under advice of counsel he will wait until the trial is over or his (criminal) case is concluded,” defense attorney Ryan Tutera said.

The lawmakers, who represent portions of Westmoreland County, met for about 90 minutes behind closed doors at the courthouse, where the county commissioners outlined the reasons they want Held ousted from office.

State Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Hempfield, said Held was contacted during the meeting and tentatively agreed to speak with the lawmakers.

“We just want to talk to him about impeachment and how it works,” Nelson said.

The meeting was put on hold after Held spoke with his lawyer, Tutera said.

Democratic Commissioners Gina Cerilli and Ted Kopas and Republican Commissioner Charles Anderson last week sent letters to the county's delegation of state lawmakers asking they begin proceedings to have Held removed from office.

A two-term Republican, Held was charged in February by the state Attorney General's Office with three criminal counts alleging he forced deputies and office staff to perform campaign duties while on the job.

Commissioners also have been critical of Held's management of the sheriff's office, which has resulted in 11 lawsuits that have cost taxpayers more than $250,000 in legal fees and court settlements.

State Rep. Joe Petrarca, D-Oklahoma Borough, said impeachment of Held does not require a criminal conviction.

“The threshold is misbehavior in office,” Petrarca said.

Impeachment of the sheriff could follow two tracks. In one, the state House would vote to bring charges against Held seeking his removal from office. The state Senate would then conduct a trial, after which a two-thirds vote is required to oust the sheriff.

The Senate also could vote to impeach Held and ask Gov. Tom Wolf to remove him.

Ward declined to comment about Thursday's meeting with the commissioners, citing her potential role in the Senate to weigh evidence against the sheriff.

The commissioners said they presented their case against Held to the lawmakers, detailing the current batch of lawsuits filed over the last several weeks claiming Held and his chief deputy discriminated against black job candidates and passed over two military reservists for promotion.

Commissioners last week turned over ownership of a narcotics dog to a deputy sheriff who until last summer served as the canine's handler in the sheriff's department. In a lawsuit filed last fall, the deputy claims Held took the dog from him in retaliation for cooperating with state investigators.

The dog, Diesel, was removed from service by Held and transferred to the county's Park Police Department. Commissioners said last week that the canine can't be retrained and had to be removed from service as a police dog.

“We laid out our position, but as you know, we have no power over this,” Anderson said.

Held took office in 2012 and was elected to a second term in 2015. His current term run through the end of 2019.

Held has maintained he is the target of political adversaries and pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. He repeatedly has said he and his staff have not discriminated against deputies and job applicants.

“We heard their case,” said state Rep. Mike Reese, R-Mt. Pleasant. “At this point we want to seek out and talk to the sheriff.”

On March 29, Rob Ferguson, the owner of a Scottdale funeral home started a GoFundMe drive to raise $75,000 to help cover Held's legal expenses. As of Thursday afternoon, nine people had contributed $395.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.