Westmoreland County employees learn to identify, deal with autism

Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas knows firsthand what it's like working with a child diagnosed with autism.

Kopas has two children with autism and has long been an advocate for improvement and expansion of government services offered to assist families who have the same struggles.

This week, Westmoreland County employees are receiving training to help them identify people with autism, know how to work with them and offer help where needed.

“We need to make sure our staff understands this challenge,” Kopas said.

Courthouse employees from the county's children's bureau, park police, probation officers and other departments gathered for two sessions Thursday to learn about autism and how to communicate and work with those afflicted.

Training sessions for the county's public safety and parks workers were conducted Wednesday. An additional session is planned Friday for employees who work with children in the juvenile detention, probation and shelter programs.

Kopas organized the sessions.

“My life has exposed me to hundreds of families who expect us to get it right. I think my life and my job gives me the ability to highlight that this is a very important issue,” Kopas said.

The training sessions were conducted by Kate Hooven, a former juvenile probation officer in Dauphin County, who herself knows the struggles in caring for an autistic child. Hooven's teenage son has autism, and her presentation was woven with many personal stories of her son's experiences and her efforts to care for him and improve his life.

Hooven serves as an advocate for autism services and as a juvenile justice consultant for Autism Services, Education, Resources and Training Collaborative with Drexel University.

“We want to give them tools and strategies to help keep everybody safe,” Hooven said.

Autism is a growing concern in Pennsylvania. Hooven said one of every 68 children is diagnosed with the condition. Autism diagnoses in the state jumped from 19,800 in 2009 to nearly 56,000 five years later, she said.

In Westmoreland County more than 1,300 people diagnosed with autism received some government-sponsored services in 2011.

“I can assume that number is a lot higher now,” Hooven said.

This week's training sessions, paid by a state grant, was the first of what Kopas said could be a comprehensive program designed for all county employees. Additional sessions are planned for the staff at the county jail and other departments.

“When I took office, this was one of my goals,” Kopas said.

