Westmoreland

Alex Hribal appeal hearing in Franklin-Regional stabbings set for April 27

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 5:30 p.m.
Alex Hribal, 20, of Murrysville, is brought into the Westmoreland County Courthouse, in Greensburg, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Hribal is appearing to enter his plea of guilty, more than three years after he allegedly stabbed and slashed 20 students, and a security guard, with kitchen knives.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
An appeal hearing for a former student serving a 60-year prison sentence for a knife rampage four years ago at Franklin Regional High School will be conducted this month.

Alex Hribal, 20, of Murrysville is seeking a reduction in his sentence imposed in January that requires him to serve at least 231⁄2 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

Hribal contends that sentence is too long and wants Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani to reduce the term to 15 to 30 years.

Hribal's appeal hearing was scheduled for earlier this week but was postponed when defense attorney Pat Thomassey was unable to attend. Thomassey was in trial in Allegheny County, according to court documents.

Feliciani on Thursday rescheduled Hribal's appeal hearing for April 27.

Hribal pleaded guilty last year to 21 counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault, as well as one weapons offense, for taking two kitchen knives to school on April 9, 2014, and using them to slash and stab students and a security guard.

Four students were critically wounded.

At his sentencing hearing, Hribal claimed he was bullied by other students.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

