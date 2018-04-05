Saint Vincent to honor Boerio

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Ford Motor Co. executive who is a member of Saint Vincent College's board of directors and very active in the community will be the main speaker at the college's spring honors convocation at 1 p.m. April 25 in the Saint Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township.

Bibiana Boerio of Unity Township also will be honored with Saint Vincent College's Presidential Medal of Honor at the honors convocation.

A native of Latrobe, Boerio serves as a member and officer of several non-profit educational and community service organizations.

As a member of Saint Vincent's board, she is leading a special project to finalize plans for the new learning commons at the Latimer Family Library. Before the convocation, a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction for the expansion of the Latimer Family Library will be held at the site at 11 a.m.

Boerio has served as interim president of Seton Hill University in Greensburg, her alma mater, where she earned a bachelor of science degree with highest honors in home economics. She earned her master's degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Business.

While with Ford, Boerio also served as managing director of Jaguar Cars in England, the first woman to hold that post. She also was chief of staff for former U.S. Rep. Joe Sestak and is a candidate for the Democratic Party's nomination in the 14th Congressional District. She serves as a member of the boards of the United Way of Westmoreland County and Adelphoi USA; chair of the Greensburg Central Catholic Junior Senior High School advisory council; and member of the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust.

She was a former member of the boards of directors of Seton Hill University and University of Pittsburgh Katz School of Business.

At the honors convocation, outstanding senior students will be recognized for academic excellence in their major fields of study and special awards will be presented by the Student Government Association for service to the college community.

