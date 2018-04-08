Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Have you recently bought a guitar from a Greensburg pawn shop? Police may want it back

Renatta Signorini
Sunday, April 8, 2018, 8:39 a.m.

State police are looking for anyone who recently purchased a guitar from a Greensburg pawn shop.

Police said in a news release that a man let his son borrow a guitar and, a few days later, the son sold the item to The Pawn & Jewelry Exchange. Troopers did not provide a description of the guitar.

Store owner Ashley Nicklaus said the guitar was sold at the end of February. Police hope to return the item to its owner.

Store employees followed the proper protocol in purchasing the guitar from the son, Nicklaus said. Every person who sells something to the shop must have valid photo identification and sign a receipt confirming that the item belongs to the seller, she said.

That documentation process helps police track down information about an item sold to a pawn shop in the event it is later reported stolen. Store employees were unaware of the circumstances when agreeing to purchasing the guitar, Nicklaus said.

The store does not keep the same information about those who purchase items.

Troopers asked that any new guitar owners who made the purchase at the East Pittsburgh Street store call the state police station at 724-832-3288.Police did not list the son's name in the news release or say whether he may be facing charges.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

