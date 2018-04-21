MeToo movement, murder of Pitt student influence Greensburg 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Over 1,000 people gathered Saturday at Offutt Field to raise awareness about gender-based violence by participating in the annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event hosted by the Blackburn Center of Greensburg, which supports victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The event, now in its eighth year, challenges men to “put yourself in her shoes” by walking a mile in high heels.

This year's event took place against the backdrop of national conversations around gender-based violence and sexual assault fueled by the #MeToo movement.

People last year began posting their stories of sexual assault and harassment on social media using #MeToo following high-profile allegations of wrongdoing by film producer Harvey Weinstein, television journalists Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer and others.

Tarana Burke, a youth activist, started a “Me Too” campaign in 2006 to help sex abuse survivors.

“In some ways, it maybe gives a legitimacy to what this was,” Al Thiel, a member of the group Fearless Advocates for Men's Engagement and a trustee for the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition, said of how the Me Too movement impacted this year's event.

As discussions about preventing gender-based violence and assault become more common, he said that he hopes more people will start to feel comfortable engaging with these issues.

“It's exciting that the Me Too movement has brought an even more-intense focus on this work,” said Ann Emmerling, executive director of the Blackburn Center. She said that she's more hopeful now than ever that they will be able to keep the momentum going.

“I think we need to keep giving the community opportunities to keep being part of this mission,” Emmerling said.

“We really do expect this to be kind of a watershed moment where people might be more aware of why they're here,” said Sheila Confer, a member of the center's board of directors. In addition to showing support for survivors of gender-based violence, the event also is intended to amplify the voices of men who are speaking out, Confer said.

“I think we're getting maybe a younger audience, especially on the high school level,” said Anne-Marie Welty, another member of the center's board.

The event took on greater local significance as members of the Pitt-Greensburg community attended in honor of University of Pittsburgh student Alina Sheykhet , 20, who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Darby, 21, in her Oakland apartment on Oct. 8. Darby is charged with beating and stabbing Sheykhet. His trial is scheduled to start in July.

“We just want to continue the story for other people,” said Jake Schwickrath, 19, a Pitt-Greensburg student. He wore heels and walked with classmates Seth Apple, 19, and Danielle Swilley, 20, who carried signs.

“It needs to come to a stop, and we need to do it one step at a time.” Schwickrath said, standing in a pair of red stilettos. “Whether you're in heels or not.”

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.