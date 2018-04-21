Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

#MeToo movement, murder of Pitt student influence Greensburg 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Saturday, April 21, 2018, 3:48 p.m.

Over 1,000 people gathered Saturday at Offutt Field to raise awareness about gender-based violence by participating in the annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event hosted by the Blackburn Center of Greensburg, which supports victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The event, now in its eighth year, challenges men to “put yourself in her shoes” by walking a mile in high heels.

This year's event took place against the backdrop of national conversations around gender-based violence and sexual assault fueled by the #MeToo movement.

People last year began posting their stories of sexual assault and harassment on social media using #MeToo following high-profile allegations of wrongdoing by film producer Harvey Weinstein, television journalists Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer and others.

Tarana Burke, a youth activist, started a “Me Too” campaign in 2006 to help sex abuse survivors.

“In some ways, it maybe gives a legitimacy to what this was,” Al Thiel, a member of the group Fearless Advocates for Men's Engagement and a trustee for the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition, said of how the Me Too movement impacted this year's event.

As discussions about preventing gender-based violence and assault become more common, he said that he hopes more people will start to feel comfortable engaging with these issues.

“It's exciting that the Me Too movement has brought an even more-intense focus on this work,” said Ann Emmerling, executive director of the Blackburn Center. She said that she's more hopeful now than ever that they will be able to keep the momentum going.

“I think we need to keep giving the community opportunities to keep being part of this mission,” Emmerling said.

“We really do expect this to be kind of a watershed moment where people might be more aware of why they're here,” said Sheila Confer, a member of the center's board of directors. In addition to showing support for survivors of gender-based violence, the event also is intended to amplify the voices of men who are speaking out, Confer said.

“I think we're getting maybe a younger audience, especially on the high school level,” said Anne-Marie Welty, another member of the center's board.

The event took on greater local significance as members of the Pitt-Greensburg community attended in honor of University of Pittsburgh student Alina Sheykhet , 20, who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Darby, 21, in her Oakland apartment on Oct. 8. Darby is charged with beating and stabbing Sheykhet. His trial is scheduled to start in July.

“We just want to continue the story for other people,” said Jake Schwickrath, 19, a Pitt-Greensburg student. He wore heels and walked with classmates Seth Apple, 19, and Danielle Swilley, 20, who carried signs.

“It needs to come to a stop, and we need to do it one step at a time.” Schwickrath said, standing in a pair of red stilettos. “Whether you're in heels or not.”

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

Over 1,000 people gathered to raise awareness about gender-based violence during the 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event hosted by the Blackburn Center at Offutt Field in Greensburg on April 21, 2018.
Members of 'Team Becky' walk to remember a friend who was a victim of gender-based violence during the 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event hosted by the Blackburn Center at Offutt Field in Greensburg on April 21, 2018.
Jake Schwickrath, 19, Danielle Swilley, 20 and Seth Apple, 19, all students at Pitt-Greensburg, get ready for the 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event hosted by the Blackburn Center at Offutt Field in Greensburg on April 21, 2018.
Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas (left) and Blackburn Center Board of Directors President Jerry Supko (right) put on their heels and prepare to walk during the 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event hosted by the Blackburn Center at Offutt Field in Greensburg on April 21, 2018.
Seth Apple, 19, a student at Pitt-Greensburg, carries his shoes after changing into heels during the 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event hosted by the Blackburn Center at Offutt Field in Greensburg on April 21, 2018.
Bandages were available to anyone who needed to protect their feet during the 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event hosted by the Blackburn Center at Offutt Field in Greensburg on April 21, 2018.
A member of the Seton Hill football team hobbles in heels during the 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event hosted by the Blackburn Center at Offutt Field in Greensburg on April 21, 2018.
Over 1,000 people gathered to raise awareness about gender-based violence during the 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event hosted by the Blackburn Center at Offutt Field in Greensburg on April 21, 2018.
Blackburn Center Board of Directors President Jerry Supko addresses the crowd during the 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event hosted by the Blackburn Center at Offutt Field in Greensburg on April 21, 2018.
Membrs of 'Team Stiletto Studs and Friends' Ed Duval, Mike Carpinelli and Mark Kozlosky walk during the 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event hosted by the Blackburn Center at Offutt Field in Greensburg on April 21, 2018.
Steve Clark (left) and Scott Smith (right), both of Scottsdale, wore heels for the 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event hosted by the Blackburn Center at Offutt Field in Greensburg on April 21, 2018.
Members of the Pitt-Greensburg volleyball team Emma Dongilli, 20, Amanda Ross, 22, Jillian Budgley, 19 and Kassi Niver, 19, tie ribbons to a cord to honor those who have experienced gender-based violence during the 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event hosted by the Blackburn Center at Offutt Field in Greensburg on April 21, 2018.
