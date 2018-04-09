Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Norwin students plead for metal detectors at school, more safety training

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, April 9, 2018, 10:45 p.m.

A group of Norwin High School students urged school officials Monday to install metal detectors at the entrances to deter someone from bringing a weapon into school, and to do a better job of training students and teachers how to react when the panic alarm is sounded – as happened accidentally last week.

“The safety of our school must start at the door,” so the district should install metal detectors at four entrances, which would cost about $16,000, said Norwin senior Emily Sheffler.

As of now, a student or disgruntled parent could bring a knife, a gun or bomb into the school undetected, Sheffler said.

“Stop the shooter from getting into the school in the first place. You have to have some kind of deterrent in place” Sheffler said.

The panic alarm was accidentally sounded at about 11:45 a.m. April 2, sending students in the cafeteria running out of the building while others were barricaded behind classroom doors.

Lydia Berger, a freshmen, said she thought she recognized the sound as a panic alarm, “but nobody around me did.”

Norwin senior Emily Dodaro said no one in her classroom had any idea what to do or how to react when the panic alarm sounded.

“Our school safety plan is flawed, but the real issue here is the fact that students are not informed of safety protocol. Us students and most teachers thought it was real since we were not informed of the bells sounding,” Dodaro said.

While the email parents received from the school district on April 2 stated that “normal safety protocols” were followed, Dan Dodaro, father of Emily Dodaro, questioned the validity of that statement.

“If this is normal safety protocol, something has to be done,” Dodaro told the board.

While Director Darlene Ciocca thanked the students for their speeches and the research they conducted into school safety measures, she would say only that the district would take their suggestions “under advisement.”

Outside the meeting, the students said they hoped the district takes some meaningful action.

Joseph V. Shigle III, assistant high school principal and coordinator of the Safe Schools committee, said there has been training for teachers as to what they should do when the panic alarm is sounded. Shigle said that some teachers follow the procedures and some don't.

Superintendent William Kerr said there will be a meeting with office staff to review safety procedures.

Norwin does provide training and drills for teachers in the event the fire alarm sounds, as well as drills for when the panic alarms sound, which is done twice a year, Paula Giran, president of the Norwin Education Association, said after the meeting.

“I don't think there is ever enough training,” Giran said.

Giran said she could not comment on the response to the panic alarm by the high school teachers because she teaches at Hillcrest Intermediate School.

Safety protocols will be discussed on Tuesday when the teachers union has a regular meeting with the administration, Giran said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.



You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

