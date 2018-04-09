Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Officer Brian Shaw's alleged killer to get private investigator, psychologist

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, April 9, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
Homicide suspect Rahmael Sal Holt is escorted from District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.’s office in New Kensington after his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Holt is accused of fatally shooting New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Officer Brian Shaw
Allegheny County Police Facebook
Updated 20 hours ago

Westmoreland County taxpayers will pay for a private investigator to help the defense of the man accused of killing New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.

On Monday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway approved the request from the lawyers for Rahmael Sol Holt to hire the investigator as well as a psychologist to prepare arguments as to why a jury should not sentence him to death.

Holt, 29, of Harrison, Allegheny County, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Shaw's shooting after a traffic stop Nov. 17 on Leishman Avenue.

Police said Holt was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in a traffic stop and fired the fatal shots during a chase as he tried to flee.

Holt was arrested days later in Pittsburgh after an intensive manhunt.

The prosecution said it will seek the death penalty against Holt.

Taxpayers already are paying the bills for Holt's lawyers, appointed last month by Hathaway. Defense lawyers Tim Dawson and Jim Robinson are being paid $60 an hour for their work on the case.

Hathaway authorized the lawyers to spend up to $500 for a private investigator to interview potential witnesses. The judge also approved hiring a mitigation expert to review Holt's background.

That expert's pay will be capped at $10,000, the judge ruled.

The defense also asked that prosecutors turn over any video evidence collected in the case. That could include police car dash-cam videos, surveillance footage from the scene or videos of any vehicular stops about the time of the shooting.

The judge ordered that a hearing be scheduled to consider that request.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

