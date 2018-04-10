Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Truck crashes through rail, dangles off bridge over Route 30

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
A pickup dangles through a guardrail of Stanton Street Bridge over Route 30 in Hempfield on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Renatta Signorini | Tribune-Review
A Toyota Tundra dangles over Route 30 after breaking through a guard rail of the Stanton Street Bridge in Hempfield on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Traffic backs up on Route 30 West after a Toyota Tundra crashed through a guard rail of the Stanton Street Bridge and dangled over Route 30 in Hempfield on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Updated 7 hours ago

A driver was lucky to be alive Tuesday morning after his pickup slid on ice, crashed through a rail and dangled from a bridge above Route 30, said Carbon Fire Chief George Reese.

"He's fine. He was here walking around. He's fine," Reese said.

Firefighters and workers from Palko's Truck & Trailer Shop spent about 90 minutes securing and removing the black Toyota Tundra, which had its front wheels dangling over the Stanton Street Bridge at the border of Hempfield and Southwest Greensburg. Route 30 was closed intermittently in both directions until about 10:15 a.m., when the truck was removed.

The driver, who declined to provide his name, said he was on Carbon Road headed into Hempfield to drop off a backpack to his son at school shortly after 8:30 a.m.

"It was like someone picked my truck up and spun it," he said.

When the truck stopped partly over the highway, he scrambled out of the passenger side. Debris from the crash fell into a lane of Route 30 westbound below.

Firefighters cut off a section of railing because it had become embedded into the driver's side of the truck and made it difficult to remove, Reese said.

PennDOT crews immediately began erecting temporary barriers to fill about 30 feet of open space in the railing after the truck was removed. The bridge reopened later Tuesday.

Reese and South Greensburg fire Chief Eric Hardy said they had been called to crashes all morning on icy roads, the result of overnight snow that fell, melted and refroze amid falling temperatures.

Matthew Santoni contributed. Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

