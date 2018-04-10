Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Rostraver Airport closed for 2 weeks for runway repaving

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
Airplanes idle on the Rostraver Airport tarmac on Thursday March 16, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Airplanes idle on the Rostraver Airport tarmac on Thursday March 16, 2017.
Crew members block access to a work zone April 10, 2018, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport as A. Liberoni Inc. resumes construction of a new access road that will connect to a roundabout on Route 981 in Unity.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Crew members block access to a work zone April 10, 2018, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport as A. Liberoni Inc. resumes construction of a new access road that will connect to a roundabout on Route 981 in Unity.
A path has been graded for a new access road at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport as work on the project resumes April 10, 2018, in Unity.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
A path has been graded for a new access road at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport as work on the project resumes April 10, 2018, in Unity.

Updated 15 hours ago

Rostraver Airport is closed for about two weeks while contractor Derry Construction resurfaces the runway.

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority, meanwhile, is planning to repave a taxiway at the airport and to make control tower improvements and install a new passenger loading bridge at its larger Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, in Unity.

The nearly $800,000 Rostraver runway project began Monday and involves milling, repairing cracks and laying new pavement — similar to improvements the firm completed last fall at the Arnold Palmer airport.

None of the owners of aircraft hangared at Rostraver Airport took advantage of an offer to temporarily move their small planes to the Unity airport at no charge, authority officials said.

The authority agreed Tuesday to seek bids for resurfacing a parallel taxiway at Rostraver, a project budgeted at about $450,000, and for more than $1.3 million in improvements at the Unity airport — the new passenger loading bridge and replacement of an emergency generator. Those federally funded projects will require approval by the Federal Aviation Administration and a 5 percent local match.

The authority hopes by next fall to install the bridge, which is longer than an existing one and will allow passengers to walk up a more gradual incline to board commercial flights operated by Spirit Airlines. The airport will continue to use the current 13-year-old bridge and will convert one of two ground-service gates for the new bridge, authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said.

The generator is at least 25 years old and “on its last legs,” according to authority engineer Scott Kunselman. He said it will cost less to operate the new 125-kilowatt natural gas-powered generator than the existing unit, which runs on diesel fuel.

The authority approved a contract with Mullen Refrigeration of Latrobe to replace heating and air-conditioning units in the Arnold Palmer control tower that date from the early 1980s and are beyond repair. The $13,412 cost will be covered through passenger facility charges at the airport rather than authority funds, Monzo said.

Work has resumed on the new Arnold Palmer access road, which will connect with the recently installed roundabout on Route 981. That project should be completed by the end of June, Kunselman said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter

