Westmoreland

Philly man accused of hauling heroin through Mt. Pleasant Twp. wants $2.5M bond cut

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 11:42 a.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

The lawyer for a Philadelphia man arrested in February after police found $500,000 stowed in a hidden compartment of his Jeep wants a Westmoreland County judge to lower his $2.5 million bond.

David Manuel Mora, 22, was arrested following a traffic stop in Mt. Pleasant along the Pennsylvania Turnpike after police suspected his vehicle of operating with a malfunctioning brake light. Mora has remained in the Westmoreland County Prison since his arrest.

During a search of the Jeep, police found a hydraulic-powered door to a hidden compartment where a suspected 500 bricks of heroin were stored, according to court records.

The drugs were en route to the Pittsburgh area from the East Coast, police said.

In court documents filed Tuesday, Philadelphia defense lawyer Louis T. Savino Jr. said the bail should be lowered because his client has no prior criminal record.

“The defendant, moreover, is responsible for the financial and emotion (sic) support of numerous members of his family and his continued incarceration poses significantly undue burdens on those individuals,” Savino wrote.

Mora is scheduled to appear before Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway on May 30 for a formal court arraignment.

No date has been scheduled to address Mora's request for reduced bail.

