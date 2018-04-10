Taxpayers to foot more legal bills for Westmoreland sheriff, chief deputy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County commissioners said Tuesday they will hire two more private law firms to defend lawsuits filed against Sheriff Jonathan Held and his chief deputy.

Pittsburgh-based Cafardi Ferguson Wyrick Weis and Stotler was chosen to represent Chief Deputy Patricia Fritz, named as a defendant in a federal lawsuit filed last month by a part-time deputy who claimed he was passed over for promotion because of his military service.

Melissa Guiddy, the county's chief solicitor, said that because Fritz was named separately as a defendant in the lawsuit, she must have her own lawyer — one who is paid for by the county.

The Tribune-Review reported this month that county taxpayers have paid nearly $150,000 in legal bills to defend 11 lawsuits filed against the sheriff's department since Held took office in 2012. Those cases resulted in more than $100,000 paid in out-of-court settlements.

“We need a menu to keep all of this straight,” Commissioner Charles Anderson said.

Fritz is a named defendant in the lawsuit filed by Sean Lander, 22, of Penn Township. Lander contends he was bypassed for a promotion to full-time status as a deputy sheriff because his duties as a Marine Corps reservist cause him to spend too much time away from work.

Fritz was not named as a defendant in three other discrimination lawsuits filed last month against the sheriff's department, although she was prominently mentioned in the court filings as participating in the alleged activity.

In those lawsuits, two black job candidates said they were refused employment in the sheriff's office because of their race.

In another court filing, a second military reservist claimed he was bypassed for promotion.

Held, a two-term Republican, has maintained neither he nor his staff discriminated against any job applicants or deputies.

The law firm hired to defend Fritz will be paid between $135 and $190 an hour, depending on who works on the case.

Guiddy said a contract with a second law firm will be final­ized this week to defend the county. Held is being defended, at taxpayers' expense, by the Greensburg law firm of Tremba Kinney Greiner and Kerr, which was retained to defend the sheriff in three previous lawsuits.

Commissioners earlier hired two other private law firms to investigate discrimination allegations levied against the sheriff's department and a separate claim brought by Fritz that she was harassed by a lawyer in the county's law department.

Commissioners said they have not yet received reports regarding those investigations.

While taxpayers are footing the bill to defend the sheriff's department and staff in the lawsuits, Held is paying for his own attorney to fight criminal charges brought against him in February.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro charged Held , 44, of Hempfield with two counts of theft and one felony offense of conflict of interest alleging he forced deputies and sheriff's department staff to perform campaign duties while at work.

Held has denied the allegations.

A Gofundme campaign to privately raise $75,000 to pay for Held's defense was created nearly two weeks ago by Scottdale funeral director and campaign supporter Rob Ferguson. So far, the fund drive has raised $515.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.