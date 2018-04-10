DA first heard allegations against ex-Greensburg Central Catholic principal in 2013

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said Tuesday his office received a referral in 2013 regarding allegations raised against then-Greensburg Central Catholic senior and junior high school principal Denise Myers.

Myers, 51, of Unity was among 50 priests and laypeople identified last week by the Erie Diocese as being disqualified for employment because they were “credibly accused of actions that, in the diocese's judgment, disqualify that person from working with children.”

Myers could not be reached for comment.

The Erie Diocese report said allegations against those identified included the use of child pornography, furnishing pornography to minors, corruption of minors, violating a child-protection policy, failure to prevent abuse that they knew to be happening, and — in some cases — direct physical sexual abuse or sexual assault of minors.

Specific accusations leveled against Myers, who worked at Elk County Christian High School until 2001, were not disclosed.

Peck said late last week that Myers was never the subject of an investigation by his office.

On Tuesday, Peck confirmed that in November 2013, one month after she was fired as principal at Greensburg Central Catholic High School, his office was sent a referral from the Greensburg Diocese regarding Myers.

That referral was for allegations raised by the Erie Diocese, Peck said. No local investigation was initiated. Peck said he forwarded the referral to the Elk County District Attorney.

“There was no allegation anything happened in Westmoreland County,” Peck said.

Elk County District Attorney Shawn T. McMahon did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

Myers was fired by the Greensburg Diocese in October 2013 after an internal audit uncovered what officials there said were fiscal irregularities.

Myers was not charged with any crimes related to her employment at Greensburg Central Catholic, nor is she facing any charges in connection with sex abuse allegations in Elk County.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.