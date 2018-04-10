Police seek missing Latrobe woman
Updated 17 hours ago
State police are looking for a Latrobe woman who has been missing for three days.
Cassandra Edlyn Gross, 51, spoke to her mother by phone around 3:30 p.m. Saturday and hasn't been seen since, according to police.
We have a missing person's investigation for Cassandra Edlyn Gross 51. Cassandra resides at Edgwater Village in Latrobe. Last talked to by telephone on 4/7 3:30pm. Her vehicle a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander PA Reg HLP 1411 is also missing. Anyone w/ info contact 911 pic.twitter.com/WWnrfcqEJp— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) April 10, 2018
She lives alone at Edgewater Village.
Her sport utility vehicle — a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate HLP 1411 — also is missing.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288 or dial 911.
Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.