Jeannette row houses where woman died in fire had no working smoke detectors, fire chief says

Barnes has set a goal of $3,000 on the page, which can be accessed at GoFundMe.com/5dvsov4 .

“They just moved from Philadelphia,” Barnes wrote. “It would be great to have anyone donate the smallest amount to help them get back to a happy life.”

Jeannette Senior High School student and football player Marcus Barnes has started a GoFundMe page to help a family who lost their home in Monday's row house fire get back on their feet.

No one should have been living in a block of row houses in Jeannette where an elderly woman was killed in a fire Monday and a second person seriously injured, according to city fire Chief Bill Frye.

The property owner, Robert Struhala, was cited Tuesday for violations of city ordinances that require biennial inspections and occupancy permits at rental properties and registration of a vacant property, Frye said.

The six-unit building had no working smoke detectors, he said. The property was last inspected in 2013.

"By city ordinance, they should not have been occupied," Frye said.

No one answered the door Tuesday at a Greensburg address Struhala provided to Frye. Struhala was sent three notices of violation in the past year, Frye said.

"We got no response out of him," he said.

State police fire marshals and county detectives are investigating the cause of the fire Monday afternoon that destroyed the six row houses on South Seventh Street, leaving another 11 people homeless. Investigators are looking at surveillance video in the vicinity, Frye said.

The Westmoreland County coroner identified the victim as Shirley Kocherhans, 87.

A second woman, who lived in the same unit as Kocherhans, escaped by dropping from a second-story window into the arms of firefighters. Frye said Tuesday that she was being treated at AHN Forbes Hospital.

Firefighters were met at 2 p.m. by an inferno on the back porch of the wood frame building. A few firefighters sustained minor injuries. Crews stayed there until about 11 p.m. and returned twice during the night. Firefighters were still digging through the rubble to extinguish hot spots on Tuesday.

Frye said he filed one citation for a violation of the vacant property ordinance because one unit was empty. That ordinance requires property owners to register vacancies with the city. The violation carries a $500 fine.

Five more citations were filed that allege Struhala violated an ordinance that requires inspections of rental properties every two years and upon a change in tenants. Each carries a fine ranging from $300 to $1,000.

"I'm going to push for a $1,000, obviously, in these cases," Frye said. "The city's taking it very seriously, and we're not going to mess around."

Inspectors at rental units would ensure that hard-wired smoke detectors are in operation. Frye said those types of detectors would alert all tenants of a problem and are connected to the building's power source, rather than solely on battery power.

In 2013, Struhala's property had working smoke detectors, Frye said.

"That two-year process is for us to get in there and, more importantly, make sure the detectors were working, but also make sure the condition of the building was up to code," he said.

Some tenants were alerted of Monday's fire by knocks at their door. The Red Cross provided four adults and seven children with food, clothing and housing.

An autopsy on Kocherhans was performed Tuesday. The cause and manner of her death are pending toxicology results.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.