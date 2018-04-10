Police: Cap, jacket, bat with suspect's DNA found at Arnold murder victims' home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Allegheny County man's DNA was found on the suspected murder weapon and on other evidence left in an Arnold home where a woman and her adult son were bludgeoned to death, Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said in his opening statement to jurors on Tuesday.

Robert Briestensky, 44, of Brackenridge is on trial for the 2012 murders of Bonnie Broadwater, 46, and her 24-year-old son, Lance Holt.

The prosecution contends Briestensky used a baseball bat to beat Broadwater and Holt to death.

“In this case the weapon that was used and the way it was used can be shown to prove the defendant intended to kill these two individuals,” Peck said.

Broadwater and Holt were found dead in their home on Oct. 4, 2012, after friends reported to police that the house was locked with the lights and a television set on while dogs barked inside. Peck said neither Broadwater nor Holt had been seen for about a week.

When police entered they found the bodies decomposing and blood throughout the home.

Detectives discovered a blood-stained baseball bat with hair stuck to one end wrapped in a blanket, along with a baseball cap and denim jacket covered in blood.

Peck told jurors that Briestensky was identified as a suspect a few days after the bodies were found. He initially denied owning the hat and jacket, but several weeks later he confessed to leaving them at Broadwater's home, Peck said.

Tests revealed the bat, jacket and cap had blood from Broadwater and Holt and DNA from Briestensky. The defendant's fingerprints were found on a plastic grocery bag and a soda can, Peck said.

Peck did not offer jurors a motive for the killings.

Defense attorney Greg Cecchetti said Briestensky was not at the home when Broadwater and Holt were killed.

“It's not unusual for his DNA and prints to be in the home. He was friends with them for eight years or so. He spent time in the house, he ate there, slept over there and watched TV with them. He was there because they were friends,” Cecchetti said.

Former Arnold police officer Ryan Olzewski testified that authorities were alerted to a potential problem by friends who said they had not seen Broadwater and Holt for days.

Police forced open a front door and found the bodies, Olzewski testified. He told jurors that there was no sign of forced entry; the doors were locked and windows were closed.

Testimony is expected to continue when the trial resumes Wednesday before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.